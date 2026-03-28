Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex launched in India at Rs…; Check engine, performance, and key updates

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex: Riders looking for a more performance-focused bike now have a new option, as Royal Enfield has launched the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex in India. The new variant has been introduced at Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with sportier ergonomics and minor updates to the existing Guerrilla 450 lineup. Once on the road, it will compete with rivals like the Triumph Speed 400 and the Harley-Davidson X440.

The Apex variant joins the Guerrilla range as a more aggressive and road-focused model. It features a revised rider triangle, with an aluminium handlebar positioned 56mm lower and 57mm further forward, offering a more committed riding posture.

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In terms of styling, the bike gets a headlight cowl similar to models like the Scram 440 and Shotgun 650, along with a removable rear-seat cowl. It continues to use the same LED headlight seen on most Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex: Engine and performance

Mechanically, the Apex is identical to the standard Guerrilla 450. It is powered by a 452cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 40hp and 40Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle is available in three colour options–red, black, and green–with prices going up to Rs 2.56 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

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Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex: Key updates

Alongside the Apex launch, Royal Enfield has introduced updates to the standard Guerrilla 450. One of the key improvements addresses tyre grip, a common concern among users. The bike continues with Ceat Gripp XL tyres, but the company claims an 8 percent improvement in dry grip and 17 percent better performance in wet conditions.

Additionally, Android users can now mirror Google Maps on the Tripper dash without keeping their smartphones unlocked. The Royal Enfield app has also been updated to provide more ride-related data.