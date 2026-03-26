Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launch tomorrow: Here’s is what to expect in price, design, features, performance

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: The much-awaited Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is set to launch tomorrow, March 27, and it is already creating buzz among motorcycle enthusiasts. Positioned as a road-focused motorcycle, the upcoming model is expected to bring subtle updates while retaining its core identity. Once it starts running on roads, it will compete with the Triumph Speed 400 and the Harley-Davidson X440.

The Guerrilla 450 will likely continue with its neo-retro styling. It is expected to feature a round headlamp, wide handlebar, and compact proportions, giving it a clean and classic roadster look. While no major design changes are anticipated, new colour options, updated graphics, and fresh finishes may be introduced to keep the bike visually appealing.

Focus on ride and handling

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One of the key updates could be the replacement of dual-purpose tyres with more road-oriented radial tyres. This change is expected to improve grip levels and provide greater confidence while cornering. Minor mechanical tweaks may also be introduced to enhance rider comfort and overall control.

The motorcycle is expected to retain its suspension setup, including 43 mm telescopic front forks with 140 mm of travel and a rear mono-shock offering 150 mm of travel. It will continue to ride on 17-inch wheels, ensuring balanced on-road performance.

Engine and performance

The bike will be powered by the familiar 452 cc liquid-cooled Sherpa engine, also seen in the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. This engine produces around 40 hp and 40 Nm of torque and comes paired with a six-speed gearbox. The setup includes a ride-by-wire system and two riding modes, making it suitable for different riding conditions.

A bi-directional quickshifter could also be added, making gear shifts smoother and quicker.

(Also Read: New Renault Duster 2026: What has changed from older 2012 model? Design, features and safety upgrades)

Features and expected price

Higher variants are expected to offer a 4-inch TFT display with navigation and smartphone connectivity. Safety features like dual-channel ABS, front and rear disc brakes, and a slipper and assist clutch will continue.

The current model starts at around Rs 2.56 lakh (ex-showroom), and a slight price increase is expected with the updated version. Overall, the 2026 Guerrilla 450 is shaping up to be a more refined and road-friendly package.