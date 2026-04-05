Royal Enfield Hunter 350 base premium: Launched at Rs…, gets 2 new colours and more

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 base premium: Royal Enfield bike lovers now have more options in the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 lineup, as the bike manufacturer has launched a new Base Premium variant. The price starts at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the second most affordable option in the Hunter 350 range.

The Base Premium variant is positioned above the entry-level Base trim. With this addition, the Hunter 350 lineup now consists of four variants — Base, Base Premium, Mid, and Top.

Features and design changes

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The Base Premium introduces alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, replacing the spoke rims seen on the Base variant. It rides on 17-inch cast alloy wheels fitted with MRF tyres, with a 100-section front tyre and a 120-section rear tyre. These are narrower than the tyres used in higher variants.

The motorcycle is offered in Tarmac Black for the Base Premium variant. However, there are two new colour options for the top trims — Mumbai Yellow and Moonshot White. Weighing around 177 kg, it also features a round halogen headlamp, which is more powerful than the unit on the Base variant. The headlight includes a pilot lamp and is similar to the one used in earlier pre-facelift models.

Other features include a digi-analog instrument cluster, rotary switchgear, a stitched seat, and a sporty grab rail. A USB-C charging port is positioned under the clutch lever, although it is slower compared to the unit in higher trims.

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Engine

There are no changes to the engine or performance. The Hunter 350 continues to be powered by a 349 cc air/oil-cooled engine producing 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox, and a slip and assist clutch is offered as standard.

With the launch of the Hunter 350 Base Premium variant, Royal Enfield aims to strengthen its position in the 350cc motorcycle lineup.