Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Motorcycle Launched in India, Price Starts At Rs...; Check Features

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Motorcycle India Launch: Royal Enfield has officially launched the 2025 version of its most affordable motorcycle, the Hunter 350, in the Indian market. The updated two-wheeler now features a revised rear suspension setup, LED headlamps, a tripper navigation pod, and a Type-C USB fast charging port, all aimed at enhancing the rider's experience with upgraded features.

Adding further, the 2025 Hunter 350 offers an increased ground clearance of 10mm. The Base variant comes in a single Factory Black colour, while the mid-spec trim is available in two options — Rio White and Dapper Grey. The top-spec model is offered in three colours — Tokyo Black, London Red, and Rebel Blue. The bike first launched in August 2022, the Hunter 350 has crossed a milestone of 5,00,000 units sold globally.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Motorcycle Features

The motorcycle is powered by a 349cc, 4-stroke, air/oil-cooled J-series engine with electronic fuel injection (EFI), paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It delivers a peak power output of 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and a maximum torque of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

For enhanced safety, it comes equipped with dual-channel ABS, a 300mm front disc brake with a twin-piston floating caliper, and a 270mm rear disc brake with a single-piston floating caliper. The electrical system runs on a 12-volt DC setup supported by an 8 Ah VRLA maintenance-free battery.

Suspension duties are handled by 41mm telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers with a 6-step adjustable preload at the rear. Additional upgrades include a tripper navigation pod and an improved seat design for enhanced riding comfort.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Colour Variants And Price In India

The bike is offered in three variants - Base priced at Rs 1.5 lakh, Mid-priced at Rs 1.76 lakh and Top priced at Rs 1.81 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Interested customers can book the bike online or by visiting their nearest dealership, deliveries are expected to begin soon.