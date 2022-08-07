Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is all set to be launched in India today. The new bike will be launched in India as one of the most affordable bikes of the manufacturer while keeping the basic features intact. It is to be noted that details of the new bike have leaked earlier, and the launch event is expected to reveal the variant-wise pricing of the new bike. With this new bike lingering in between a neo-retro tourer and scrambler, the brand is hoping to create its position in a relatively budget-friendly space.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Design

The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has a distinct body shape that leans more toward the brand's sportier side than its touring DNA, although sharing the same 350 cc engine as the Bullet and Classic. The bike's round headlamps, indicators, and long single-piece seat also have a vintage vibe to it. The bike appears to be smaller than the company's earlier motorcycles.

2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Features

A split double-cradle frame will accommodate the 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350, and it might also have a few additional features. The updated bike is projected to include features like the Tripper navigation pod, which is an option, and semi-digital instrumentation akin to what is found on current-generation RE bikes, in addition to upgraded switchgear and an electric starter as standard.

Also read: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 LIVE Launch Updates: Price, Features, Variants, and More

2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Price

The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is anticipated to have a price tag with greater numbers on it given the recently added features and modifications. The Bullet 350 is currently the least expensive RE at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), but the lower end of that price range is occupied by less expensive kick-start-only varieties, which the new J-platform machine will not offer. Prices for the updated bike should therefore be in the vicinity of Rs 1.7 lakh.

2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Engine

The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by an updated 349cc, single-cylinder, two-valve, SOHC, air/oil-cooled engine. The motor, which is connected to a five-speed gearbox, produces 20.2bhp at 6,100 rpm and a maximum torque of 27Nm at 4,000 rpm.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Variants

With revisions to the bikes' designs, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be offered in two variations: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro and Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro.