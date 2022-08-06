Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to launch tomorrow: Check price, features, specs and more
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch update: The much anticipated motorcycle will launch in India on August 7 (tomorrow) and was earlier unveiled with specifications, features and more.
- Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to be the cheapest RE
- The bike will have the same engine as the Bullet 350
- Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be available in dual-tone
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is all set to be launched for the Indian market tomorrow, on August 7, 2022. Ahead of the launch, the much anticipated motorcycle was fully unveiled with complete specifications, colour options, variants among others. Only the variant wise pricing of the upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycle will be revealed on August 7. Earlier, the company's top boss Siddharth Lal revealed the bike's design and iconic thump in an Instagram video. The motorcycle will be third 350 cc motorcycle to be launched by Royal Enfield and will share the space with the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Royal Enfield Bullet 350. Here's a look at the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in detail:
Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Design
The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350, although gets 350 cc engine as the Bullet and Classic, but has a different body type, more on a sportier side than touring DNA of Royal Enfield. It will be available in 6 colour options, including dual-tone colours for consumers and we already know it gets a blue shade combined with white on its tank and the side part of the bike features the Hunter insignia. Moreover, the bike gives neo-retro vibes with its round headlamps, indicators, and long single-piece seat. However, the size of the bike seems to be smaller compared to other bikes from the manufacturer.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Variants
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be available in two variants, namely - Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro and Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro, with changes in the design of the bikes.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Specifications
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is equipped with the same 349cc engine as other J-platform motorcycles like the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350. The engine produces 20 hp and 27 Nm of torque when paired with a 5-speed transmission.
Engine: 349cc air-cooled, single cylinder engine
Power: 20.2 hp
Torque: 27 Nm
Wet weight: 181kg
Fuel tank: 13-litre
Tyres: Tubeless Tyres: 110/70-17(F), 140/70-17(R)
Brakes: Dual-Channel ABS
Colours: 6 colour options
Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Price
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to be one of the Royal Enfield's more affordable motorcycles and is anticipated to cost around Rs 1 lakh. However, the launch is scheduled for August 7 and that's when the price of the bike will be revealed.
