The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is all set to be launched for the Indian market tomorrow, on August 7, 2022. Ahead of the launch, the much anticipated motorcycle was fully unveiled with complete specifications, colour options, variants among others. Only the variant wise pricing of the upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycle will be revealed on August 7. Earlier, the company's top boss Siddharth Lal revealed the bike's design and iconic thump in an Instagram video. The motorcycle will be third 350 cc motorcycle to be launched by Royal Enfield and will share the space with the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Royal Enfield Bullet 350. Here's a look at the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in detail:

The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350, although gets 350 cc engine as the Bullet and Classic, but has a different body type, more on a sportier side than touring DNA of Royal Enfield. It will be available in 6 colour options, including dual-tone colours for consumers and we already know it gets a blue shade combined with white on its tank and the side part of the bike features the Hunter insignia. Moreover, the bike gives neo-retro vibes with its round headlamps, indicators, and long single-piece seat. However, the size of the bike seems to be smaller compared to other bikes from the manufacturer.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Variants

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be available in two variants, namely - Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro and Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro, with changes in the design of the bikes.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is equipped with the same 349cc engine as other J-platform motorcycles like the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350. The engine produces 20 hp and 27 Nm of torque when paired with a 5-speed transmission.

Engine: 349cc air-cooled, single cylinder engine

Power: 20.2 hp

Torque: 27 Nm

Wet weight: 181kg

Fuel tank: 13-litre

Tyres: Tubeless Tyres: 110/70-17(F), 140/70-17(R)

Brakes: Dual-Channel ABS

Colours: 6 colour options

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Price

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to be one of the Royal Enfield's more affordable motorcycles and is anticipated to cost around Rs 1 lakh. However, the launch is scheduled for August 7 and that's when the price of the bike will be revealed.