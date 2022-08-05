While Royal Enfield is preparing for the launch of the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350, the bike has been fully revealed before the launch on August 7. The new motorcycle is supposed to launch following the launch of the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350. It is to be noted that the Hunter 350 has been one of the most anticipated bikes; slight details of it have been leaked multiple times before launch. However, the images leaked earlier showed the bike with camouflage, but this time the bike has been revealed without any covers. Moreover, the company had managed to keep the looks and details of the bike a complete secret, giving slight hints on the details through teaser videos.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Design

The new video posted on social media platform reveals all the details of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The new RE motorcycle will be available in dual-tone colours for consumers. The one shown in the video has a blue shade combined with white on its tank and the side part of the bike features the Hunter insignia. Moreover, the bike gives neo-retro vibes with its round headlamps, indicators, and long single-piece seat. However, the size of the bike seems to be smaller compared to other bikes from the manufacturer.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Variants

Two variants - Metro and Retro

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Specifications

According to reports, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is equipped with the same 349cc engine as other J-platform motorcycles like the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350. The engine produces 20 horsepower and 27 Nm of torque when paired with a 5-speed transmission.

Engine: 349cc air-cooled, single cylinder engine

Power: 20.2 hp

Torque: 27Nm

Wet weight: 181kg

Fuel tank: 13-litre

Tyres: Tubeless Tyres: 110/70-17(F), 140/70-17(R)

Brakes: Dual-Channel ABS

Colours: 6 colour options

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Price

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 may come in three variations, based on the rumours. The pricey model is rumored to have extras like tripper navigation pods and alloy wheels. One of Royal Enfield's more cheap motorcycles is reportedly the Hunter 350. The bike is anticipated to cost around Rs 1 lakh.