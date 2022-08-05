NewsAuto
ROYAL ENFIELD HUNTER 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 unveiled ahead of launch: Check price, features, specs and more

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch: Ahead of the scheduled launch on August 7, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been fully unveiled with specifications, features and more. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 11:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 unveiled ahead of launch: Check price, features, specs and more

While Royal Enfield is preparing for the launch of the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350, the bike has been fully revealed before the launch on August 7. The new motorcycle is supposed to launch following the launch of the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350. It is to be noted that the Hunter 350 has been one of the most anticipated bikes; slight details of it have been leaked multiple times before launch. However, the images leaked earlier showed the bike with camouflage, but this time the bike has been revealed without any covers. Moreover, the company had managed to keep the looks and details of the bike a complete secret, giving slight hints on the details through teaser videos.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Design

The new video posted on social media platform reveals all the details of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The new RE motorcycle will be available in dual-tone colours for consumers. The one shown in the video has a blue shade combined with white on its tank and the side part of the bike features the Hunter insignia. Moreover, the bike gives neo-retro vibes with its round headlamps, indicators, and long single-piece seat. However, the size of the bike seems to be smaller compared to other bikes from the manufacturer.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Variants

Two variants - Metro and Retro

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Specifications

According to reports, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is equipped with the same 349cc engine as other J-platform motorcycles like the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350. The engine produces 20 horsepower and 27 Nm of torque when paired with a 5-speed transmission.

Engine: 349cc air-cooled, single cylinder engine

Power: 20.2 hp

Torque: 27Nm

Wet weight: 181kg

Fuel tank: 13-litre

Tyres: Tubeless Tyres: 110/70-17(F), 140/70-17(R)

Brakes: Dual-Channel ABS

Colours: 6 colour options

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Price

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 may come in three variations, based on the rumours. The pricey model is rumored to have extras like tripper navigation pods and alloy wheels. One of Royal Enfield's more cheap motorcycles is reportedly the Hunter 350. The bike is anticipated to cost around Rs 1 lakh.

Live Tv

Royal Enfield Hunter 350Royal Enfield Hunter 350 priceRoyal Enfield HunterRoyal Enfield motorcycle

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Will the picture change with the Madrasa model of Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'Tiranga Politics'
DNA Video
DNA: Attempt to change 'Demography' in Nepal
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 4, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?