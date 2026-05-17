Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Honda CB350 H'ness: Which retro bike is better to buy? All specs compared

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Honda CB350 H'ness: India's retro motorcycle segment has two clear front-runners in 2026 – the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Honda CB350 H'ness. Both bikes come with near-identical 350cc single-cylinder engines, carry strong brand value, and target riders who want classic styling with everyday practicality. But they are very different bikes at heart. The Hunter 350 starts at Rs 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom), while the CB350 H'ness is available from Rs 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Honda CB350 H'ness: Price and value

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is available in four variants priced between Rs 1.37 lakh and Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the most affordable ways to own a Royal Enfield.

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On the other hand, the Honda CB350 H'ness comes in three variants ranging from Rs 1.93 lakh to Rs 1.97 lakh (ex-showroom). The Honda’s higher price brings more refinement and extra features, while the Hunter remains the more budget-friendly option.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Honda CB350 H'ness: Engine and performance

The two engines are closely matched on paper, but they feel different on the road. The Hunter runs a 349cc BS6 engine that produces 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The CB350 H'ness uses a 348cc engine that makes 20.78 bhp and a stronger 30 Nm of torque, delivered at a lower 3,000 rpm - which means it pulls harder at slower city speeds.

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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Honda CB350 H'ness: Features and safety

The Honda CB350 H'ness comes equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), dual-channel ABS, an assist and slipper clutch, and a semi-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The Hunter keeps it simpler: it offers dual-channel ABS on higher variants and a semi-digital cluster with optional Tripper navigation.

Both get front disc brakes, but only the CB350 gets a rear disc as standard - a notable safety advantage for city stop-start riding.

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Which bike should you buy?

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 suits first-time buyers, young city riders, and anyone who wants the iconic RE thump at the lowest possible price. The Honda CB350 H'ness is the better choice for riders who want serious highway kilometres, value engine refinement, and want more technology built in from the factory.

If you are aiming for a classic-style, city-friendly cruiser, the Hunter 350 makes sense. If smooth power, touring comfort, and a premium feel matter more to you, the CB350 earns its higher price tag. Both bikes are good options; your riding style and needs will tell you which one fits better.