Royal Enfield quietly drops yellow colour from Guerrilla 450 lineup

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Yellow Colour Discontinued: Royal Enfield launched the Guerrilla 450 roadster in July 2024 with a wide range of colour options. Over time, the brand added more shades to keep things fresh. Now, it has taken a step back and trimmed the list. Royal Enfield has quietly dropped the Yellow Ribbon colour from the Guerrilla 450 lineup. The company has delisted the colour variant from its website.

The Yellow Ribbon shade is no longer visible in the Guerrilla 450 lineup on Royal Enfield’s official website. This confirms that the colour option has been discontinued. That said, some dealerships may still have limited stock of bikes finished in this shade.

Colour options

Earlier, the Guerrilla 450 was offered in seven colour options. With the removal of Yellow Ribbon, the roadster is now available in six colours. The discontinued shade was part of the Flash variant. It featured a bold dual-tone black and yellow paint scheme with purple graphics and quirky Guerrilla branding.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It was easily one of the most eye-catching options in the lineup. The Guerrilla 450 is now sold in Brava Blue, Peix Bronze, Smoke Silver, Playa Black, Gold Dip and the newly added Shadow Ash.

The Shadow Ash finish gets an olive-green fuel tank with blacked-out elements, giving the bike a tougher and more muscular look. Peix Bronze and Smoke Silver keep things simple with clean, single-tone finishes.

Brava Blue remains the most popular choice and comes with a white tank and bold blue stripes. Playa Black and Gold Dip belong to the Dash variant. Playa Black goes for an all-black theme with red and gold highlights, while Gold Dip mixes red and gold shades for a more premium feel.

Engine

Apart from this colour update, nothing else has changed. The Guerrilla 450 continues to use the same 452cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, producing 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm of torque.