Royal Enfield’s first electric bike: Flying Flea C6 unveiled with 154 km range, 0 to 60 kmph in just 3.7 seconds and more

Flying Flea C6: Royal Enfield has revealed key specifications of its upcoming electric bike, the Flying Flea C6, ahead of its official launch on April 10, 2026. The bike, which was first showcased at EICMA 2024, is expected to mark the company’s entry into the electric two-wheeler segment.

According to the company, the Flying Flea C6 is designed with a focus on simplicity, modern technology, and everyday usability, especially for urban riders. The expected price of the Flying Flea C6 could be around Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Battery, range and performance

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The electric bike is powered by a 3.91kWh lithium-ion battery paired with an electric motor that produces a peak output of 15.4kW and 60Nm of torque. Royal Enfield claims a riding range of up to 154 km on a single charge.

In terms of performance, the Flying Flea C6 can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 3.7 seconds, while the top speed is rated at 115 kmph. The bike supports charging from 20% to 80% in around 60 minutes, depending on the charging rate, which ranges from 500W to 2200W.

Riding modes and features

The bike comes with five riding modes -- City, Rain, Highway, Sport, and Custom - allowing riders to adjust performance based on different conditions.

It also features a 3.5-inch round TFT touchscreen display that provides information such as speed, battery level, and trip data. The console supports smartphone connectivity, offering navigation, call and message alerts, music controls, and voice assistance.

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Safety and convenience

For safety, the Flying Flea C6 is equipped with dual-channel ABS, traction control, and lean-sensitive technology. Riders also have the option to switch off the rear ABS.

Additional features include remote lock and unlock, hill-hold assist, USB-C charging, wireless phone charging, and a bidirectional crawl mode for easier movement in tight spaces.

Design and hardware

The bike uses a lightweight frame and weighs around 124 kg. It gets a girder fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The Flying Flea C6 rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. Braking is handled by a 260 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc setup.

Royal Enfield is expected to announce the price of the Flying Flea C6 at the time of launch, alongside the opening of its first dedicated showroom in Bengaluru.