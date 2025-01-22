Royal Enfield Scram 440 Launched At Just Rs 2.08 Lakh - All You Need To Know

Royal Enfield Scram 440 Price, Features And Specifications: Royal Enfield launched the new Scram 440 at a starting price of Rs 2.08 lakh, ex-showroom, Chennai. This 2025 model comes in two variants - Trail and Force - and replaces the outgoing Scram 411. Trail being the base variant is priced at Rs 2.08 lakh, while the top variant Force costs Rs 2.15 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Chennai.

The Scram 440 gets a new 443cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 25.4 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm of torque at 3,400 rpm. Compared to the Scram 411, it delivers 4.5% more power and 6.5% more torque. The bore size has also increased by 3mm, ensuring stronger torque at lower RPMs for quicker acceleration.

Additionally, it gets a new 6-speed gearbox, replacing the previous 5-speed unit, which was used on Scram 411. The transmission upgrade also includes a lighter clutch to improve the riding experience. It rides on 19-inch front (100/90) and 17-inch rear (120/90) wheels with dual-purpose tyres, available in tubed or tubeless options.

For braking duties, it uses a 300mm front disc and 240mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The rear ABS is switchable, improving control during off-road rides. The suspension setup includes 41mm front forks with 190mm travel and a rear monoshock offering 180mm travel to ensure comfort on varied terrains.

On the features front, it introduces many much-needed updates, including an all-LED light setup (headlight and taillight). However, the indicators still use halogen bulbs. It comes equipped with a standard analog-digital console, with an optional Tripper Pod for turn-by-turn navigation.

It also gets a USB Type-A charging port and a newly designed single-piece saddle. While the Trail variant is available in Blue and Green color options, the Force variant comes in three colors - Blue, Grey, and Teal.