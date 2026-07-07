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Rs 25 crore, 2,059 hp and manual gearbox! Hennessey's latest hypercar is wild

Hennessey is all set to reveal the Venom F5-M Roadster at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK on July 9, 2026.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 07:05 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 07:05 PM IST
Rs 25 crore, 2,059 hp and manual gearbox! Hennessey's latest hypercar is wild
Image Credit: Rs 25 crore, 2,059 hp and a manual gearbox! Hennessey&#039;s latest hypercar is wild

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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