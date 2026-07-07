The overall design is based on the Venom F5 Evolution, but the manual version gets a few exclusive styling changes. One of the most noticeable additions is the roof-mounted air intake placed just behind the removable roof panel. It channels cool air directly into the engine bay. Another standout feature is the 1.4-metre-long dorsal fin that runs from the roof scoop to the rear of the car. According to Hennessey, the fin improves stability and aerodynamic performance at speeds above 320 km/h.