Hennessey is all set to reveal the Venom F5-M Roadster at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK on July 9, 2026. The biggest highlight of the new hypercar is its 6-speed manual gearbox, making it one of the most powerful manual production cars ever built. During the four-day event, the open-top hypercar will be driven by British Le Mans champion Alex Brundle. Along with the new manual transmission, Hennessey says the F5-M Roadster gets a revised chassis, updated aerodynamics and a specially designed interior.
The overall design is based on the Venom F5 Evolution, but the manual version gets a few exclusive styling changes. One of the most noticeable additions is the roof-mounted air intake placed just behind the removable roof panel. It channels cool air directly into the engine bay. Another standout feature is the 1.4-metre-long dorsal fin that runs from the roof scoop to the rear of the car. According to Hennessey, the fin improves stability and aerodynamic performance at speeds above 320 km/h.
Owners can also customise the F5-M through Hennessey's Maverick division. The first customer has chosen a unique specification with hand-painted US and UK flags on both sides of the dorsal fin. The car also features exposed purple carbon fibre, anodised gold accents, a 24-karat gold Hennessey badge on the front and Sheikh lettering at the rear. While buyers can choose an aluminium and carbon-fibre gear shifter, this particular car gets a billet aluminium shifter.
Inside, the cabin combines a race-inspired layout with premium materials. It features a yoke-style steering wheel wrapped in stitched leather, physical buttons and dials, exposed carbon fibre, real metal trim and high-quality leather. A digital instrument display sits directly in front of the driver, while the short-throw manual gear lever has been designed to deliver a precise mechanical feel.
Power comes from Hennessey's 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged Fury V8 engine. It produces a massive 2,059 hp and sends power to the rear wheels through the new 6-speed manual gearbox. The company has not released performance figures yet, but says the car uses advanced traction control and engine management systems to deliver smooth and controlled power.
Hennessey also confirmed that the updated chassis and manual transmission will eventually be offered on other Venom F5 Coupe and Roadster variants. The hypercar features an active suspension system that adjusts damping based on the selected drive mode. Production will be limited to just 12 units worldwide. Prices start at USD 2.65 million, which is roughly Rs 25.24 crore.
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