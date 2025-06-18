Salman Khan's New Bulletproof Car - Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS600: Salman Khan is one of India’s biggest movie stars. Known for his bold personality, he often ends up in controversies. He also received several death threats in the past few years, which led him to own several bulletproof vehicles. His latest addition is the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS600.

This SUV costs Rs 3.39 crore (ex-showroom). With the bulletproof armouring, the price likely goes above Rs 5 crore. Many Indian celebrities own the Maybach GLS600, but Salman Khan is probably the first one to get its bulletproof version. He was recently spotted in the new SUV.

Photos were shared by Car Crazy India on Instagram. One of the images shows him sitting in the front passenger seat of the Maybach GLS600. Another close-up of the windshield shows a 2024 registration sticker, hinting that it’s a new purchase.

The Maybach GLS600 is the flagship model in Mercedes’ GLS lineup. It comes packed with luxury features like a panoramic sunroof, lounge-style seating, a rear-seat entertainment package, a Burmester audio system, a compact refrigerator, a virtual assistant, and much more.

The luxury SUV gets 22-inch alloy wheels as standard, with an optional 23-inch wheel. Other key features include adaptive air suspension, automatically extending side steps, a 360-degree camera, etc.

Under the hood, the Maybach GLS600 has a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol engine. It produces 550 bhp and 730 Nm of torque. It comes with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and Mercedes’ 4MATIC all-wheel drive system.

In terms of performance, the SUV goes from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.