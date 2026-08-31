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Setting up an EV charger at home? Here's what you need to know first

Experts suggest that you can't just plug an EV charger into any regular socket at home. It needs its own dedicated circuit.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 07:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 07:59 PM IST
Setting up an EV charger at home? Here's what you need to know first
Image Credit: Setting up an EV charger at home? Here's what you need to know first

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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