New Delhi: India’s shift to electric vehicles is becoming a key economic driver, with EV sales rising 46-fold from about 50,000 units in 2016 to 2.3 million units in 2025 and the market is projected to grow to $191.04 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 54.94 per cent, the government said recently.
India’s growth has outpaced global trends, where EV sales increased roughly 20 times- from 9.18 lakh in 2016 to 18.78 million in 2024, an official statement said. India aims for 30 per cent of all vehicle sales to be electric by 2030 and plans 1.32 million charging stations by 2030 to strengthen the ecosystem.
EV penetration in India
India’s EV penetration rose from about one‑fifth of global levels in 2020 to over two‑fifth in 2024 and much of the growth has been driven by motorised two‑wheelers (12.8 lakh units) and three‑wheelers (8 lakh units) sold in 2025.
Public charging stations
On the infrastructure side, India’s public EV charging network is expanding rapidly. According to Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), 16,561 of the 52,718 public charging stations available as of July 2026 are equipped with fast EV charging facilities.
EV home chargers
But EV owners can't solely depend on the public EV charging network for daily use, and that's where you need an EV charger installed at home. While it sounds simple - plug in and charge - there's actually a bit of planning involved before you set it up. Here's what really matters.
Safety comes first
Experts suggest that you can't just plug an EV charger into any regular socket at home. It needs its own dedicated circuit. According to Dr. Bharat Bhushan, Executive Director at Radius Synergies International, homeowners need to make sure separate circuits, proper circuit-level safety, correctly sized cabling, and the right ratings are all in place. He also stresses that the installation itself should be handled by qualified professionals, not done as a DIY job.
This matters because EV chargers pull a lot more power than your average appliance, and cutting corners here can lead to real safety risks down the line.
Check your home's load capacity
The second big thing to think about is load management. Every home has a sanctioned electricity load, and your EV charger adds to that load significantly.
Dr. Bhushan explains that an EV charger can draw anywhere between 3 to 8 kW or even more, depending on the type you install. Your home's sanctioned load needs to be enough to handle this, on top of everything else running at the same time- lights, ACs, appliances, all of it.
If your existing sanctioned load isn't enough, you've got two options. You can either manage usage smartly, switching between household consumption and EV charging rather than running both at peak levels together, or you can get a separate connection sanctioned specifically for EV charging.
The second option comes with a nice bonus too. Many DISCOMs offer subsidized electricity rates for EV charging, so a dedicated connection could actually save you money.
So before you rush to install a charger, take a moment to plan around safety and load capacity. Getting this right upfront makes EV ownership a lot smoother in the long run.
(With IANS inputs)
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