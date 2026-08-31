Safety comes first

Experts suggest that you can't just plug an EV charger into any regular socket at home. It needs its own dedicated circuit. According to Dr. Bharat Bhushan, Executive Director at Radius Synergies International, homeowners need to make sure separate circuits, proper circuit-level safety, correctly sized cabling, and the right ratings are all in place. He also stresses that the installation itself should be handled by qualified professionals, not done as a DIY job.