Shahid Kapoor’s New Rs 3.71 Crore SUV: Hits 0-100 Kmph In Just 4.9 Seconds

Shahid Kapoor New Car - Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 Night Series: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, recently added the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Night Series to his car collection. Starting at Rs 3.71 crore (ex-showroom), this version of the luxury SUV sits on the top of the Maybach GLS ranges. It is almost Rs 25 lakh more expensive than the standard Maybach GLS 600.

The GLS 600 Night Series in Shahid Kapoor's garage stands out with its dual-tone Mojave Silver and Onyx Black paint scheme. It also features blacked-out exterior elements and rose gold inserts in the headlights. The SUV rides on black Maybach-spec 22-inch wheels to match the theme.

Inside, the luxury SUV continues with a black-themed interior featuring Nappa leather seats with wood and aluminum accents. The cabin is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 64-colour ambient lighting, a 27-speaker sound system, and more.

This is not the first Maybach in Shahid Kapoor's car collection. According to media reports, he also owns a standard Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and a Maybach S580 sedan.

The GLS 600 Night Series is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that produces 550 hp and 770 Nm torque with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission. The SUV accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds.

Notably, the Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has recently been in the headlines for his upcoming movie "Deva".