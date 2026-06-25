/Should you buy 2026 Honda City facelift? Check out top pros and cons before it's too late

The Honda City is among the longest-running nameplates in India. It has been over two and a half decades since the first City was launched back in 1998. During this long run, the City has undergone several generation changes. Recently, Honda gave it another update, adding a few more features along with cosmetic enhancements. I (Lakshya Rana) had the chance to take the car on the busy roads of Bangalore to test it, and here are its top pros and cons to consider before making a purchase.
2026 Honda City facelift pros
1. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine loves to be revved and is genuinely fun to drive. You can choose between a 6-speed manual and a 7-step CVT, so both enthusiasts and comfort-focused buyers are covered.
2. The hybrid system is the real highlight here. It is where the City really shines. It makes driving feel effortless, and hitting over 20 km/l in everyday real-world conditions is entirely achievable.
3. Compared to the hybrid setups in the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder, the City's setup feels noticeably more refined and seamless.
4. The cabin is spacious and comfortable. This is genuinely a car you'd enjoy being chauffeur-driven in just as much as driving it yourself.
5. Ride quality around the city is composed, and the hybrid variant benefits from a stiffer suspension setup along with the extra weight of the battery pack, which helps reduce rear bounciness at higher speeds.
6. Safety is well covered with 6 airbags, ESP, a 360-degree camera, ADAS, and a lane watch camera.
7. Honda's reputation for reliability adds real peace of mind, especially since hybrid systems on other brands can sometimes be complex and expensive to maintain.
8. The hybrid's lower city emissions will appeal to buyers who are conscious about their environmental footprint.
2026 Honda City facelift cons
1. If you want driving excitement, the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Hyundai Verna all offer more powerful turbocharged petrol engines. The City feels mild in comparison.
2. The hybrid is priced at Rs. 21 lakh ex-showroom, which is steep for a mid-size sedan making just 125 bhp. Honda should have also offered the hybrid in lower trims.
3. Boot space on the hybrid takes a serious hit. The battery pack and spare tyre placement drop it from 506 litres to just 306 litres. That's a significant compromise for a family sedan.
4. The City still runs on 185/55 section tyres while competitors have moved to wider 205/55 section rubber. This needs an upgrade.
5. At this price, missing features like powered seats, a premium audio system, rear sunblinds, adjustable rear headrests, rear disc brakes on non-hybrid variants, and a foldable rear seat are hard to ignore.
6. The Honda Sensing ADAS system can feel intrusive on highways. It takes time to get used to, and some drivers may find it more annoying than helpful.
Should you buy it?
If fuel efficiency, refinement, and long-term reliability matter most to you, the City hybrid makes a strong case. But if you want more features, more power, or more boot space for the money, the competition is hard to ignore. Test drive it, weigh your priorities, and then decide.
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