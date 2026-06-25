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Should you buy 2026 Honda City facelift? Check out top pros and cons before it's too late

The Honda City is among the longest-running nameplates in India. It has been over two and a half decades since the first City was launched back in 1998. During this long run, the City has undergone several generation changes.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 06:54 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 06:54 PM IST
Should you buy 2026 Honda City facelift? Check out top pros and cons before it's too late
Image Credit: Should you buy 2026 Honda City facelift? Check out top pros and cons before it&#039;s too late

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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