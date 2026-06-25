/Should you buy 2026 Honda City facelift? Check out top pros and cons before it's too late

The Honda City is among the longest-running nameplates in India. It has been over two and a half decades since the first City was launched back in 1998. During this long run, the City has undergone several generation changes. Recently, Honda gave it another update, adding a few more features along with cosmetic enhancements. I (Lakshya Rana) had the chance to take the car on the busy roads of Bangalore to test it, and here are its top pros and cons to consider before making a purchase.