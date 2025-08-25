Should You Buy Honda Amaze? Discover 7 Pros And 4 Cons

Honda Amaze Pros And Cons: The Honda Amaze has been one of the most popular compact sedans in India. It comes with stylish looks, a host of modern features and Honda's reliability. The third-gen Honda Amaze was launched back in December 2024 with several new features and safety tech that make it even more appealing. But like every car, it comes with its own strengths and weaknesses. If you are planning to buy the Amaze, here's a quick look at its 7 pros and 4 cons.

Honda Amaze Pros

1. Smart design with neat lines. Looks modern and well-balanced.

2. Spacious and practical cabin with good seating comfort.

3. 1.2l petrol engine is peppy and fun to drive. Delivers decent performance.

4. Suspension offers a smooth and comfortable ride. Feels stable on the road.

5. Only car in the segment with a proper CVT automatic gearbox.

6. It comes with 416-litre boot space, which is among the largest in this class.

7. Packed with safety tech like ADAS Level 2, 6 airbags, ESP, hill start assist, lane watch, and ISOFIX mounts. Other key features include connected tech, wireless phone connectivity, rear AC vents, auto headlamps, and remote start and more.

Honda Amaze Cons

1. The 5-speed manual transmission feels short-geared. No 6th gear, so the engine feels busy at 100-120 km/h.

2. CVT is smooth in the city but not exciting for highway runs.

3. Skips modern features like a 360-degree camera, sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, and adjustable rear headrests.

4. Plastic quality inside the cabin feels average.

Honda Amaze Variants And Price

Available in 6 variants -- V, VX, V CVT, VX CVT, ZX and ZX CVT, the new Amaze is priced between Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).