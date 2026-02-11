Should you buy Hyundai Venue? Check top 8 pros and 5 cons

Hyundai Venue Pros And Cons: The Hyundai Venue has always been seen as "baby Creta". Now, in its second generation, it feels more grown-up than ever. It looks sharper, it is slightly bigger, and it comes loaded with more features than before. I (Lakshya Rana) spent time driving the new Venue across city roads and highways to see what has changed. On paper, it promises a lot. Multiple engine options, new tech, and even a sportier N Line version for enthusiasts. But no car is perfect. While the Venue does many things right, there are a few areas where it could have done better. Here are its top pros and cons:

Hyundai Venue Pros

1. The new Venue looks completely fresh. The design is bold and futuristic. It definitely grabs attention.

2. Build quality feels solid. The doors shut with a reassuring thud. Fit and finish are impressive, just like you would expect from Hyundai.

3. One of the biggest strengths of the Venue is the wide choice of powertrains. You get petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel options.

4. Hyundai has also added the missing diesel automatic combination, which many buyers wanted. This gives the Venue an edge, especially for people who drive long distances and prefer the convenience of an automatic.

5. The suspension setup is well-tuned. It handles bad roads comfortably and feels stable around corners. It strikes a nice balance between ride and handling. It does not feel too soft or too stiff.

6. For enthusiasts, there is the N Line version. It adds a sportier character and sharper driving feel.

7. Feature list? It's long. You get a 360-degree camera, a dual-curved panoramic display, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system. Wireless smartphone connectivity is there. Ventilated front seats are a big plus in our climate. Rear passengers get sunshades, which is a thoughtful touch. Overall, the Venue feels modern and well-equipped.

8. Safety has also been taken seriously. You get six airbags as standard. There is Level 2 ADAS, electronic stability control, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, and even all-wheel disc brakes on automatic variants.

Hyundai Venue Cons

1. The design, while bold, may not appeal to everyone. It is sharp and edgy. Some people will love it. Others may find it too much.

2. Pricing is another concern. The top variant is expensive. In many cities, the on-road price is close to Rs 19 lakh, which is too much for this segment SUV.

3. Cabin space has improved slightly. But let's be honest. This is still a four-seater at best. The rear seat is not comfortable for three adults on long journeys.

4. The light-coloured interiors look premium. But they get dirty very easily, which can be frustrating over time.

5. There are also a few missing features. You do not get automatic wipers. Steering reach adjustment and a full-size spare wheel are also absent.

Should you buy Hyundai Venue?

Overall, the Hyundai Venue is feature-rich, well-built and offers a wide range of powertrains. It feels premium and modern. But high pricing and a few practical compromises may make some buyers think twice. It, however, is one of the best options to consider in the segment.