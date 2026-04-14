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Should you buy Kia Carens Clavis? Check top 6 pros and 3 cons

The Kia Carens Clavis is essentially an updated version of the Carens. In case you’re not familiar, it’s a family-focused MPV, similar to the Maruti Ertiga and XL6. The difference lies in positioning.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2026, 04:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Should you buy Kia Carens Clavis? Check top 6 pros and 3 cons

Kia Carens Clavis Pros And Cons: The Kia Carens Clavis is essentially an updated version of the Carens. In case you’re not familiar, it’s a family-focused MPV, similar to the Maruti Ertiga and XL6. The difference lies in positioning. While the Ertiga keeps things simple and budget-friendly, the Clavis is aimed at buyers who want more features, better performance, and a more premium overall experience. It is priced between Rs 11.21 lakh and Rs 21.57 lakh (ex-showroom). I (Lakshya Rana) recently spent a week with the Kia Carens Clavis turbo petrol DCT automatic. Here are its top 6 pros and 3 cons based on my experience.

Kia Carens Clavis Pros

1. The design feels fresh. It looks better in person than in pictures. Inside, the cabin is actually very nice and user-friendly. 

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2. The fit and finish, and the quality of the material are good. The MPV feels premium compared to its rivals. 

3. This is a proper 3-row family car. Even the third row is usable for adults on short trips. The second row gets both caption and bench seat options.

4. The 1.5L turbo-petrol engine is strong. It feels quick and smooth. The 7-speed automatic shifts well most of the time. In city and highway driving, it feels refined and easy to live with.

5. Ride quality is another big plus. It feels comfortable over bad roads. It drives more like a regular car than a big MPV, which I liked.

6. The feature list is huge. It gets ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, Bose sound system, digital key, and even ADAS. It really feels loaded.

Kia Carens Clavis Cons

1. Second row space is decent, but not great. You can feel that Kia has balanced space to make the third row usable. So it's a compromise.

2. Braking could have been better. The stopping power is just okay, not confidence-inspiring.

3. Some features are missing. No full-size spare wheel. No ventilated second row. Even wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay is missing in the top variant, which is surprising.

Verdict

Like a typical family MPV, the Kia Carens Clavis is practical, versatile and spacious, offering a comfortable ride along with modern features and multiple engine options. So, if that's what you're looking for, you've found the right option. However, keep in mind that several variants of the Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari are also available under Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom), offering a more enthusiastic driving experience.

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About the Author
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Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

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