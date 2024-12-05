Should You Buy New Honda Amaze Or Maruti Dzire? Features, Specs, And Price Comparison - Choose The Best

Honda Amaze Vs Maruti Dzire - Price, Features, And Specifications: The launch of the all-new 4th-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire and 3rd-gen Honda Amaze brings excitement to the Indian compact sedan market by setting a new standard for features in this category. Now, if you're planning to buy one, here’s a comparison of their price, features, and specifications to help you decide.

Honda Amaze Vs Maruti Dzire: Prices

While the new Honda Amaze is priced between Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the segment leader, is almost Rs 1.20 lakh cheaper than the Amaze for the base variant as it ranges from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Honda Amaze Vs Maruti Dzire: Engine Specs

The Amaze comes with a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine that produces 88.5 bhp and 110 Nm. It offers two transmission options: a 5-speed manual and a 7-step CVT with paddle shifters.

On the other hand, Dzire is powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 80 bhp and 111.7 Nm, mated with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. It also comes in a CNG version mated with 5MT.

Honda Amaze Vs Maruti Dzire: Mileage

As Dzire comes with a CNG kit, it offers greater mileage than the Amaze. The Dzire MT gives 24.79 kmpl, the AMT 25.71 kmpl, and the CNG 33.73 km/kg of claimed mileage. The claimed mileage for the Honda Amaze manual is 18.65 kmpl and Amaze CVT is 19.46 kmpl.

Honda Amaze Vs Maruti Dzire: Features

The Honda Amaze looks more feature-rich than the Maruti Dzire. The base V trim of the Amaze includes full LED lighting for headlights, indicators, ORVMs, and tail lights. Inside, it has an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, a 4-speaker audio system, a USB charging port, and a 7-inch TFT display for the instrument cluster.

The top Amaze variant adds Honda Sensing (ADAS), adaptive cruise control, Lanewatch Camera, lane-keeping assist, lead car departure alerts, and road departure mitigation. Its gets gets 15-inch alloy wheels, Alexa capability, smartwatch connectivity, tyre pressure monitoring, and a wireless phone charger. Standard features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, Vehicle Stability Assist, Hill Start Assist, etc.

The Dzire’s base LXI variant is simpler. It lacks an infotainment system, LED lights, and a USB port but comes with key safety features like 6 airbags, three-point seat belts, Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, and reverse parking sensors. It also includes ISOFIX seat anchors and has earned a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating.

The Dzire’s top variant gets LED lights, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring, a 9-inch infotainment system, a six-speaker sound system, wireless phone charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, USB ports, and connected car tech.