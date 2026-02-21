Should you buy new Tata Punch EV facelift? Check top 5 features in Rs 10 lakh price segment

Tata Punch EV facelift price: The Tata Punch EV facelift has arrived in India with several important upgrades that could make it a good option for buyers looking to purchase an electric vehicle (EV) around Rs 10 lakh. The starting price of the Punch EV facelift is Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with an updated design, improved battery options, and smart features, aimed at strengthening its position in the entry-level EV SUV segment. It will rival the MG Comet and Citroën eC3 while sitting above the Tiago EV and below the Nexon EV.

The new Punch EV gets a refreshed exterior with a cleaner front fascia, a redesigned bumper, and modern LED lighting. It also includes new 16-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels and three fresh colour options with a black roof. These updates give the SUV a more contemporary and confident look on the road.

Inside, higher variants get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital cluster. Additional interior features are ventilated front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, and a 360-degree camera.

Battery, range, and charging

One of the major highlights of the facelift is the new 40 kWh battery pack, which delivers an ARAI-certified range of up to 468 km on a single charge. In real-world driving conditions, this may vary, but it makes the Punch EV suitable for both city commutes and occasional long journeys.

For buyers who don’t need a longer range, Tata has offered a 30 kWh battery option with a respectable range. Both battery sizes support 65 kW DC fast charging, allowing the battery to charge from 20% to 80% in around 26 minutes, and a 15-minute DC top-up can add around 135 km of range.

Safety and ownership benefits

Tata has focused on safety as well, with six airbags standard across the range, along with electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, tyre-pressure monitoring, and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

Tata Motors is offering a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, lowering the upfront price by separating the cost of the battery. This can make ownership more affordable for many buyers while still providing access to EV benefits.

Should you buy it?

Overall, the Punch EV facelift offers a compelling mix of range, design, features, and pricing. If you’re looking for an affordable electric SUV with strong real-world range, modern tech, and flexible ownership options, this new Punch EV facelift could be a good option for you. However, the final decision depends on individual buyer preferences.