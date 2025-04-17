Should You Buy Tata Safari? Check Out Its 7 Pros And 3 Cons

Tata Safari Pros & Cons: The Tata Safari, a flagship model from Tata Motors, is priced between Rs 15.50 lakh and Rs 27.25 lakh (ex-showroom). In this price range, it stands as a strong alternative to SUVs like the Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar. So, the question is, should you buy a Tata Safari? Well, this article will help you make an informed decision on this by outlining 7 pros and 3 cons of the vehicle.

Tata Safari: 7 Pros

1- Safety: Safari boasts a 5-star safety rating from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP, making it one of the safest SUVs in India.

2- Suspension: The suspension setup is tuned for Indian conditions, handling rough patches and minor potholes with ease, promising a good ride quality.

3- Engine: Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 170hp and 350Nm, the Safari feels relaxed at triple-digit speeds. It delivers strong performance.

4- Electric Power Steering: The modern EPS setup has significantly improved the SUV's driving dynamics, especially in Eco and City modes, where the steering feels light and easy to handle.

5- Road Presence: With its imposing stance, bold styling, and 19-inch alloy wheels (on higher trims), the Safari easily grabs attention on the road. The road presence is fantastic.

6- Handling: Whether you're cruising straight on highways or going around corners, the Safari handles very well, offering a planted and confident drive.

7- Feature Loaded: The SUV comes fully loaded with premium features such as ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, multiple drive modes, and more.

Tata Safari: 3 Cons

1- Engine Option: It is offered only with a 2.0-litre diesel engine; no petrol or hybrid options are available. In contrast, rivals like the XUV700 and Alcazar come with both petrol and diesel engine options.

2- No AWD or 4x4 System: The Safari is a front-wheel-drive SUV and does not offer an all-wheel-drive or 4x4 system for off-road use—something that some of its competitors offer.

3- HVAC Controls: The touch-based panel for HVAC controls is not very responsive and can be difficult to operate while driving.