/Should you buy Toyota Taisor? 3 pros and 2 cons explained

Toyota Taisor: Looking for a compact SUV from Toyota? The Urban Cruiser Taisor is your only real choice right now. It shares a lot of its underpinnings and features with its Maruti Suzuki cousin, but it's aimed at buyers who want that extra bit of premium feel that comes with the Toyota badge. Before you go ahead and book one, here are some things worth knowing. Let's start with what works in its favour.
Toyota Taisor: Pros
1. Engine
The biggest strength of the Taisor sits under the hood. Its 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with direct injection makes 100hp and 148Nm. Sure, the capacity looks small on paper, but this engine loves to rev, spinning all the way up to 6,000rpm. It feels eager and responsive, and power comes in a smooth, linear way without ever feeling coarse.
Then there's the 6-speed torque converter automatic, available on the G and V trims. Just like the engine, this gearbox operates smoothly and responds quickly when you use the paddle shifters. In manual mode, it doesn't upshift on its own either, which keeps you more involved in the driving experience. All this adds up to real performance too. If you prefer three pedals, the 5-speed manual is a treat as well, with a light and precise shift action.
2. Handling
At low speeds, the stiff suspension can feel a touch fidgety. But push into higher speeds, and that same stiffness starts paying off, giving the car a stable, planted feel even at triple-digit speeds. Around town, the light steering makes lane changes and parking effortless, and the tight turning radius only adds to that ease of manoeuvring.
3. Sorted ergonomics and comfort
Getting comfortable behind the wheel is easy, thanks to an adjustable seat along with tilt and telescopic steering adjustment. Every control sits within easy reach, and there's an adjustable centre armrest for the driver too, genuinely useful on long drives, especially in the automatic variant.
Despite its compact footprint, the cabin doesn't feel cramped. The rear seats are comfortable and offer decent legroom. Rear passengers also get AC vents, USB Type-C ports, three headrests, and three-point seatbelts for all three occupants.
The 360-degree camera helps a lot too, making tight parking situations much less stressful. That said, the Taisor isn't perfect. Here's where it falls short.
Toyota Taisor: Cons
1. Missing features
The 360-degree camera is a nice addition, but its low resolution hurts its usefulness, especially at night or in bad weather. The rear seats also skip load sensors, so the seatbelt reminder keeps chiming for 90 seconds if it doesn't detect a proper buckle. You'll also miss out on a powered sunroof, ventilated seats, LED ambient lighting, powered front seats, leatherette upholstery, a rear centre armrest, ADAS, and a bigger infotainment screen.
2. Cabin insulation and plastic quality
There's a fair amount of hard plastic scattered around the cabin, and much of it doesn't feel particularly premium to the touch. Sound insulation is another weak point, with road and engine noise making their way into the cabin more than you'd like.
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