/Should you buy Toyota Taisor? 3 pros and 2 cons explained

Then there's the 6-speed torque converter automatic, available on the G and V trims. Just like the engine, this gearbox operates smoothly and responds quickly when you use the paddle shifters. In manual mode, it doesn't upshift on its own either, which keeps you more involved in the driving experience. All this adds up to real performance too. If you prefer three pedals, the 5-speed manual is a treat as well, with a light and precise shift action.