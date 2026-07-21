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Should you buy Toyota Taisor? 3 pros and 2 cons explained

The 360-degree camera is a nice addition, but its low resolution hurts its usefulness, especially at night or in bad weather.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 01:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 01:34 PM IST
Should you buy Toyota Taisor? 3 pros and 2 cons explained
Image Credit: Should you buy the Toyota Taisor? 3 pros and 2 cons explained

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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