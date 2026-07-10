/Should you prefer Nissan Tekton over Creta, Seltos & Sierra? 3 reasons to buy it & 6 to walk away

4. Essentially a Duster with a different face

The Tekton and Duster share the same platform, and on the Tekton, there's no 4x4 option and no hybrid powertrain. Renault is bringing a strong hybrid to the Duster later this year. If you're choosing between the two, the Duster might actually offer more in the medium term, while the Tekton offers a different design language. That's a valid reason to pick one over the other, but it makes the Tekton feel more like a premium styling exercise on familiar mechanicals than a genuinely new product.