/Should you prefer Nissan Tekton over Creta, Seltos & Sierra? 3 reasons to buy it & 6 to walk away

New Delhi: The Nissan Tekton has finally arrived in India, priced from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It's built on the same platform as the Renault Duster, carries Patrol-inspired styling, and comes with turbo-petrol engines, strong safety ratings, and a solid feature list. But should you actually buy it? Here are three reasons to buy the Nissan Tekton, and six to walk away.
3 reasons to buy
1. Impressive design
This is the Tekton's strongest card. The upright stance, full-width LED light bar, 18-inch alloys, and Patrol-inspired rugged character make it one of the most distinctive-looking SUVs in its segment. While most Creta and Seltos competitors have started looking similar to each other, the Tekton stands apart. The interior is also refined and premium, with thoughtful touches like a dark purple upholstery option and clean fit and finish.
2. Safety and features
The Tekton has earned a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating with strong scores in both adult and child occupant protection. Six airbags come standard across the range, along with over 40 safety features, a high-strength steel body, and Level 2 ADAS on higher trims. Beyond safety, you also get Google built-in, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and decent ground clearance. For a brand re-entering India's mainstream market, this is exactly the kind of statement Nissan needed to make.
3. Competitive pricing with real performance
Starting at Rs 10.49 lakh is aggressive for what you get. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and the more powerful 1.3-litre unit producing up to 163 hp should deliver peppy performance, just as they do in the Duster. Manual and DCT gearbox choices are available. Given the Duster underpinnings, I expect the driving dynamics to be genuinely enjoyable, not just on paper.
6 Reasons to Skip
1. Service Network is a real problem
This is the biggest concern for me. Nissan has a smaller sales and service network in India than Hyundai, Kia and Maruti Suzuki, and the gap is enormous. If something goes wrong with your Tekton, finding a service centre, sourcing parts, or simply getting routine maintenance done could be a genuine inconvenience depending on where you live. For daily use, a thin service network is not a small issue.
2. Resale value is a big unknown
Nissan's global reputation for durability is solid, but its recent presence in India has been limited. We simply don't have ownership data to know how the Tekton will hold its value over time. For most Indian buyers, resale value matters a lot when deciding between similarly priced cars. Right now, choosing the Tekton over an established model involves some amount of faith in a brand that hasn't been a mainstream force in India for a while.
3. Rear space could disappoint taller buyers
Rear knee room can feel tight if a tall person is sitting in front. In a segment where buyers are increasingly prioritising rear passenger comfort, this is a meaningful miss. The rear sunshades and a blind-view monitor are also absent, while some rivals offer them more readily.
4. Essentially a Duster with a different face
The Tekton and Duster share the same platform, and on the Tekton, there's no 4x4 option and no hybrid powertrain. Renault is bringing a strong hybrid to the Duster later this year. If you're choosing between the two, the Duster might actually offer more in the medium term, while the Tekton offers a different design language. That's a valid reason to pick one over the other, but it makes the Tekton feel more like a premium styling exercise on familiar mechanicals than a genuinely new product.
5. Petrol-only options
The Tekton has no diesel option and no hybrid. High-mileage buyers who are used to diesel efficiency, or buyers drawn to the growing hybrid segment, will find the petrol-only lineup a limitation. Concerns about the long-term reliability of DCT in Indian driving conditions are also there, though this remains to be seen.
6. The competition is ferocious
The Creta, Seltos, Sierra, and Grand Vitara all have strong brand recall, extensive service networks, loyal customer bases, and established marketing support behind them. The Tekton is a genuinely good-looking, well-specified car, but breaking through in this segment requires more than a strong launch. Long-term success will depend on Nissan's commitment to expanding its network, maintaining competitive pricing, and delivering on after-sales promises.
My verdict
If you love the design, live in a city where Nissan has a service presence, and can live with the petrol-only lineup, the Tekton could be an exciting choice that offers strong safety and a genuinely distinctive personality. But if you drive long distances, prioritise after-sales convenience, or care deeply about resale value, the safer bet remains the Creta, Seltos or Sierra. The Tekton has the ingredients to succeed. Whether Nissan has the support structure to back it up is the real question.
The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.