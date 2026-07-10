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Should you prefer Nissan Tekton over Creta, Seltos & Sierra? 3 reasons to buy it & 6 to walk away

The Tekton has the ingredients to succeed. Whether Nissan has the support structure to back it up is the real question.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 11:18 AM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 11:22 AM IST
Should you prefer Nissan Tekton over Creta, Seltos & Sierra? 3 reasons to buy it & 6 to walk away
Image Credit: Should you prefer Nissan Tekton over Creta, Seltos &amp; Sierra? 3 great reasons to buy it and 6 to walk away

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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