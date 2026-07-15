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SIAM expects steady festive demand after record Q1 sales across vehicle segments

India's automobile industry is expected to see steady demand in the second quarter of FY26-27 as the festive season begins. This follows a strong first quarter, during which all vehicle segments recorded double-digit growth.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 05:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 05:11 PM IST
SIAM expects steady festive demand after record Q1 sales across vehicle segments
Image Credit: Image Source- ANI

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