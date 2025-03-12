Simple OneS Electric Scooter Launched - Check Price, Range & Features

Simple OneS Electric Scooter: Simple Energy has launched a new electric scooter, OneS, expanding its lineup. Priced at Rs 1,39,999, it is Rs 6,217 cheaper than the discontinued Dot One, which was priced at Rs 1,46,216 (both ex-showroom). The OneS will be available at 15 showrooms across cities like Bangalore, Goa, Pune, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Vizag, Kochi, and Mangalore.

The Simple OneS has a sporty and sharp design, similar to the Simple One. It features an angular headlight, sleek body panels, and a sloping seat with a raised tail section, giving it a dynamic appearance. The scooter is available in four colors: Brazen Black, Grace White, Azure Blue, and Namma Red.

Loaded with tech, the OneS comes with a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard supporting Bluetooth, app integration, customizable themes, turn-by-turn navigation, and over-the-air updates. It also has an embedded 5G SIM for internet connectivity via WiFi.

Other advanced features include Find My Vehicle, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), regenerative braking, rapid braking, and a Park Assist function that supports both forward and reverse movement. The company claims the OneS offers a major upgrade over the Dot One.

The OneS is powered by a 3.7kWh fixed battery pack, delivering a claimed range of 181 km on a single charge—21 km more than the Dot One. It gets an 8.5kW electric motor and offers four riding modes: Eco, Ride, Dash, and Sonic.

In Sonic mode, the OneS achieves a top speed of 105 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.5 seconds, which is 0.22 seconds faster than the Dot One and One.