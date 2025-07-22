Skoda And Volkswagen Recalls 1,821 Cars In India Over Seat Belt Defect

Seat Belt Defect In Skoda And Volkswagen Cars: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has recalled a total of 1,821 units of the Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia, along with the Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun, produced between December 2021 and May 2025, over seat belt-related issues, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). This is the brand's second seat belt-related recall this year. These same models were previously recalled in May 2025, affecting 47,235 units.

According to SIAM, the issue was detected during the ongoing quality inspection for Skoda Kushaq, Slavia, and Kylaq manufactured within the said period. It further mentioned that the rear seat belt assemblies (on the left and right sides) of 860 units of the Skoda models may have a “frame crack in the metal base.” Additionally, "incorrect components" were installed in these assemblies, which may require replacement.

A similar issue has been identified in 961 units of the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus. Imported models such as the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Tiguan R-Line are not affected. In global markets, Volkswagen has also recalled models like the Polo, Passat, Taigo, ID 7, ID 7 Tourer, and ID Buzz over separate safety concerns.

As with most recalls, the company is expected to contact affected customers directly for the necessary repairs. Owners can also visit the Skoda India or Volkswagen India recall micro sites and enter their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to find out if their vehicle is part of the recall.