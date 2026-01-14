Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Records Highest-Ever Domestic Sales In 2025

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Car Sales In 2025: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) on Wednesday announced that it closed 2025 with one of its strongest performances to date, supported by a resilient industry recovery and rising demand across segments. The Group reported its highest-ever domestic sale of 117,000 units with 36% year-on-year volume growth, while cumulative sales reached 159,500 units (domestic and export). This capped a milestone year in which SAVWIPL crossed 2 million Made-in-India vehicles, underscoring the scale and maturity of its manufacturing operations.

SAVWIPL, in an official statement, said, "The MQB-A0-IN platform, developed specifically for India, remained at the core of this growth and now underpins all locally manufactured Skoda and Volkswagen models. SAVWIPL also marked a major landmark in its internationalisation strategy as cumulative exports surpassed 715,000 units, firmly establishing the country as a strategic global production base for the Group." The Group expanded its global footprint by exploring and entering new markets in GCC and ASEAN regions.

Piyush Arora, Managing Director & CEO, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, “2025 has been a year of purposeful and broad-based progress for us. What stands out is that our performance is rooted in consistent execution and a long-term road map for India. The strength of our Make-in-India strategy, supported by deeper localisation, scale and a robust product pipeline, is visible across manufacturing, sales and exports."

As we move into 2026, our priorities remain clear: expand our portfolio and widen our network in line with customer needs, while strengthening India’s role as a high-quality global manufacturing hub. The momentum of this year reinforces our belief that India will be an even larger contributor to the Group’s global growth journey.”

The year 2025 also saw standout brand performances. Volkswagen retained leadership in the premium sedan category, with the Virtus commanding a 38% segment share YTD, while the first batch of the Golf GTI sold out within days of launch.

Skoda recorded 107% growth driven by the strong demand of the sub-4-meter Kylaq and the Octavia RS’s passionate comeback, highlighting the strong bond customers share with the brand.

At the same time, the Group has increased its customer touchpoints to a strong 700 across brands, creating a reliable and well-spread service network across India.

"In the premium segment, Audi introduced the Q7 Signature Edition, the Q3 and Q5 Signature Lines, and the award-winning RSQ8 Performance, setting new benchmarks for power, precision, and luxury. Lamborghini launched the Temerario, while the Revuelto was named ‘Super Car of the Year’," said SAVWIPL.

It further said, "Porsche expanded to 13 points of sale and added new experiential formats to deepen customer engagement. Bentley joined SAVWIPL as the sixth brand, establishing new dealerships in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi."