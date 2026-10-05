/Skoda India working on Kylaq CNG, plans global EVs from 2027: Ashish Gupta

New Delhi: Skoda Auto India is working on a CNG version of the Kylaq and plans to bring its global portfolio of electric cars to India from 2027, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, has said. The company also plans to introduce volume-focused electric cars after bringing its global EVs to the country.
In an exclusive interview with Zee News (Digital), Ashish Gupta revealed the plans while discussing Skoda's future product strategy for India. He said the company is evaluating multiple powertrain options as it looks to expand its portfolio.
Skoda evaluates multiple powertrain options
"In terms of future portfolio, we are looking at different powertrain options including CNG for the Kylaq. That's what we are aggressively working on. We are also working very aggressively on introducing our global portfolio of electric cars sometime in 2027 itself. And then follow it up with volume EVs soon," Gupta said.
Skoda currently sells petrol-powered models in India, while diesel continues to have a role in its larger vehicles. Gupta said the company does not plan to introduce diesel engines in small models like the Kushaq, Slavia or Kylaq, but the powertrain remains relevant for bigger vehicles.
"On the smaller cars for the India portfolio, the Kushaq, Slavia and the Kylaq, diesel is definitely not. On the bigger cars, diesel still continues to be relevant. That's why we are bringing the Superb back with diesel and if that gets traction and if it gets good response from the customer, then we are definitely open to looking at diesel for our other bigger cars as well," he said.
Skoda expects strong festive season
On the upcoming festive season, Gupta said the signs for the Indian passenger vehicle market are positive. He pointed to a strong August and said September was also looking positive, while October to December typically remains the strongest period for the market in terms of seasonality.
"The festive season, I think the trends are quite positive. August was a good month for the industry, September is also looking positive and October to December is typically the highest season for the Indian market," he said.
According to Gupta, the overall passenger vehicle market had grown by around 23% year-to-date through August. However, he expects the pace of growth to slow in the remaining months because the industry will be compared with a high base from September to December last year, when the GST changes boosted demand.
"The same pace of growth may be difficult to carry forward for the next four months purely because of the reason that last year September to December was the GST change and the base is very high," he said. Despite the high base, Gupta expects the industry to end the year with 15-16% growth and cross the five-million-unit mark.
"But still at the end of this year the industry should end up with a 15% to 16% growth and touch and cross 5 million cars, which is phenomenal because earlier all of us were forecasting that 5 million would happen somewhere in 2028-2029," he said.
Skoda is also growing faster than it did last year, according to Gupta. The brand's sales are up around 8% year-to-date, and he expects Skoda to end the year with 8-10% growth.
"I think it has also helped us as Skoda as a brand. Year-to-date, we are at an 8% growth level with our portfolio that we have and I think we should end the year with an 8-10% growth as well, which should be very good on a strong base from last year," he said.
Sedans still important for Skoda
While SUVs continue to gain share in India, Gupta said sedans remain an important part of Skoda's portfolio. He acknowledged that the sedan market, particularly the premium midsize sedan segment, has been contracting, but said the company continues to see demand for its sedan models.
"If you look at the data, Sedans and especially the premium midsize Sedans segment has been contracting. So definitely the movement of the market is towards SUV for good reasons, but at the end of the day for us Sedans continue to be strong," he said. Gupta said sedans account for around 18-20% of the company's monthly volumes.
"Our entire brand and our heritage is based on Sedans right from the Superb to the Octavia to the Octavia RS, the Rapid, you know the Slavia now. So it is a strong product in our portfolio. It contributes 18-20% of my monthly volumes," he said. Gupta also expects the latest updates to the Slavia to help the model gain further momentum.
More SUVs in Skoda's future portfolio
When asked about expanding SUV line-up in India, Gupta said Skoda's existing India portfolio is relatively new and that the company is discussing further expansion plans. He added that the company is looking at India's changing preferences across both vehicle categories and powertrains.
"I think the portfolio is fairly new in India and of course next plans for India expansion are also under discussion right now. In good time we will reveal that and looking at the category and the powertrain movement in India," he said.
While SUVs are an important part of the company's future plans, Gupta said Skoda is not limiting its options to a single body style.
"Of course, SUV is the body style that everybody would look for, so we are also looking for that, but we are not ending there. There are other body styles like Sedans available to us, so all options are right now being discussed," he said.
Diesel remains relevant for bigger cars
Gupta also discussed the company's approach towards diesel engines. While smaller Skoda models in India will remain petrol-only, the company believes there is still a market for diesel in larger vehicles.
The upcoming return of the diesel-powered Superb will be an important test. If customers respond positively, Skoda could consider diesel powertrains for other larger models as well.
"On the bigger cars, diesel still continues to be relevant. That's why we are bringing the Superb back with diesel and if that gets traction and if it gets good response from the customer, then we are definitely open to looking at diesel for our other bigger cars as well," Gupta said.
Further price hikes possible before January
Gupta also warned that further price increases could come before January if input-cost pressures continue to rise. Skoda has already announced a price hike and, according to Gupta, was among the last manufacturers to take a price step. He said rising commodity prices have put significant pressure on margins across the industry.
"I think we are the last one in fact to take a price step. So I think the margin pressures and the increase in commodity prices is quite extensive and that pressure is being felt by the entire industry," he said.
Gupta said some essential commodities used as materials in cars have increased in price by around 30-35%. He added that manufacturers are facing pressure to increase prices by around 5.5-7% to maintain margins at last year's levels.
"Everybody in the industry has to take price steps to the range of 5.5 to maybe around 7%. So I think all manufacturers including us have also been very prudent in not passing on the entire cost pressures to customers. We have been absorbing that a lot and only a small part we have decided to pass on," he said.
He does not expect these cost pressures to ease soon and said geopolitical developments could add to the uncertainty.
"And I don't see these pressures easing up. All of us were hoping that the Middle East situation may cool down by now but it doesn't seem to be slowing down at all. So let's see how the geopolitics affects all of us," Gupta said.
He added that if the pressure continues, some manufacturers could announce another price increase before January. "If this effect continues, I think the pressures will increase even further and some of us may not wait even till January to take further price steps," he said.
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