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Skoda India working on Kylaq CNG, plans global EVs from 2027: Ashish Gupta

In an exclusive interview with Zee News (Digital), Ashish Gupta revealed the plans while discussing Skoda's future product strategy for India.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 12:59 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
Skoda India working on Kylaq CNG, plans global EVs from 2027: Ashish Gupta
Image Credit: Skoda India working on Kylaq CNG, plans global EVs from 2027: Ashish Gupta

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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