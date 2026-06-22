/Skoda Kodiaq RS bookings are open, but only 50 people will get one

New Delhi: Bookings for the Skoda Kodiaq RS have officially opened in India, with a token amount of Rs 3 lakh. Skoda is bringing in just 50 units initially, making this an exclusive launch right from the start. The Kodiaq RS sits as the flagship model in Skoda's India lineup and is notably the brand's first RS-badged model in the country that isn't an Octavia. Expect pricing to fall somewhere between Rs 55 lakh and Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom).
Engine and performance
The Kodiaq RS uses the same 265 hp 2.0-litre four-cylinder EA888 turbo-petrol engine found in the Octavia RS, but with a bump in torque to 400 Nm, up by 30 Nm. It retains the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox but adds all-wheel drive, which helps it sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 6.3 seconds, slightly quicker than the Octavia RS. Top speed is capped at 231 kmph, lower than the Octavia RS' 250 kmph, likely due to the Kodiaq's larger size and weight.
One key advantage the Kodiaq RS has over the India-spec Octavia RS is Dynamic Chassis Control Plus, Skoda's adaptive suspension system. It offers 15 levels of damping adjustment and works alongside the car's drive modes, which include Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual, Snow, and Off-Road. This should make the Kodiaq RS noticeably more adjustable in how it rides and handles compared to its sedan sibling.
Design
Visually, the Kodiaq RS gets the expected sporty treatment. More aggressive bumpers, gloss black trim, RS badges on the grille and tailgate, 20-inch alloy wheels, a larger roof spoiler, and dual exhaust tips all set it apart from the standard Kodiaq. India-spec cars will be offered in four colours: Magic Black, Moon White, Steel Grey, and Velvet Red.
Interior
Inside, the RS treatment continues with a three-spoke sports steering wheel, sports seats with red contrast stitching, and a predominantly black colour scheme throughout the cabin. Like the higher trims of the standard Kodiaq, the RS is a seven-seater.
Feature highlights include a 12.9-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display with sportier graphics, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and powered front seats with ventilation, heating, massage function, thigh extension, and memory settings. Safety kit includes a 360-degree camera, a full ADAS suite, and nine airbags. A 13-speaker Canton sound system with a subwoofer and a powered tailgate round off the package.
With just 50 units on offer and a price tag pushing toward Rs 60 lakh, the Kodiaq RS is shaping up to be a genuinely desirable, low-volume flagship for Skoda enthusiasts in India.
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