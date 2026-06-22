/Skoda Kodiaq RS bookings are open, but only 50 people will get one

New Delhi: Bookings for the Skoda Kodiaq RS have officially opened in India, with a token amount of Rs 3 lakh. Skoda is bringing in just 50 units initially, making this an exclusive launch right from the start. The Kodiaq RS sits as the flagship model in Skoda's India lineup and is notably the brand's first RS-badged model in the country that isn't an Octavia. Expect pricing to fall somewhere between Rs 55 lakh and Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom).