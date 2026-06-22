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Skoda Kodiaq RS bookings are open, but only 50 people will get one

One key advantage the Kodiaq RS has over the India-spec Octavia RS is Dynamic Chassis Control Plus, Skoda's adaptive suspension system. 

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 03:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 03:23 PM IST
Skoda Kodiaq RS bookings are open, but only 50 people will get one
Image Credit: Skoda Kodiaq RS bookings are open, but only 50 people will get one

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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