Skoda Kodiaq RS bookings open June 22 - And it could sell out fast

New Delhi: Skoda lovers, this one's for you. The Kodiaq RS is almost here, and bookings open on June 22 on Skoda's official website. One important thing to note is that the Kodiaq RS is expected to be a limited import to India. Skoda's RS badge has a special place in the hearts of Indian car enthusiasts. It all started with the Octavia RS back in 2004, and subsequent versions have been launched in limited numbers ever since. This year, Skoda is adding the Kodiaq RS to that club, making it the brand's first RS-badged SUV in India.

How does it look?

The Kodiaq RS is easy to spot. The most obvious tell is the RS badge on the front grille. Where the regular Kodiaq wears chrome on its grille, window line, and badges, the RS replaces all of that with black. The ORVMs and roof rails also get the blackout treatment, giving the SUV a more aggressive, sporty look.

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The side profile keeps the same silhouette as the standard Kodiaq but adds sportier 20-inch alloy wheels and red brake calipers, which look great. At the rear, dual exhausts and gloss black Skoda lettering on the boot lid complete the RS identity.

Features

The Kodiaq RS isn't just about looks. Inside, you can expect a 12.9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 12-way powered front seats, three-zone climate control, heated ORVMs, an auto-dimming IRVM, and multiple drive and traction modes.

The RS-specific touches include sporty bucket seats with RS branding and a black cabin with red accents. It feels purposeful without being uncomfortable.

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Powertrain

Skoda hasn't officially confirmed the powertrain yet, but the Kodiaq RS is expected to share its engine with the Octavia RS. Performance figures should be in a similar ballpark to the Octavia RS, which means this should be a properly quick SUV.

Engine- 2-litre turbo-petrol TSI

Power- 265 PS

Torque- 400 Nm

Transmission- 7-speed DCT

Price and rivals

The Kodiaq RS is expected to launch at around Rs 60 lakh ex-showroom. It won't have a direct rival in that sense, but think of it as the sportier alternative to the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, and a step up in excitement from the regular Kodiaq.