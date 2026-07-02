Skoda Kodiaq RS: Skoda has launched the Kodiaq RS in India. This performance-focused seven-seater SUV is fully imported and priced at Rs 66.99 lakh (ex-showroom). But here's the thing: you can't buy one anymore. According to Skoda, all 50 units allocated for India sold out in just six minutes of bookings opening. That tells you everything about the demand for this SUV.