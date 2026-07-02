Skoda Kodiaq RS: Skoda has launched the Kodiaq RS in India. This performance-focused seven-seater SUV is fully imported and priced at Rs 66.99 lakh (ex-showroom). But here's the thing: you can't buy one anymore. According to Skoda, all 50 units allocated for India sold out in just six minutes of bookings opening. That tells you everything about the demand for this SUV.
Design
The standard Kodiaq is a sophisticated, family-oriented SUV. The RS takes that same car and injects a healthy dose of aggression into it. Up front, the split LED headlamps and LED DRLs carry over, but the bumpers are sharper and more purposeful, and the blacked-out grille gives it a noticeably more serious look.
Move to the sides, and the 20-inch alloy wheels immediately make their presence felt, lending a sportier character to what is otherwise a large family SUV. The reduced cladding makes the profile look sleeker, and the blacked-out window line and ORVMs add to the overall dark and sporty theme.
At the rear, the connected LED taillights, roof-mounted spoiler, and shark-fin antenna remain unchanged from the standard model. What's new is a revised bumper with a mesh insert in the centre flanked by two exhaust tips on either side. The SUV is available in four colour options: Moon White, Magic Black, Velvet Red, and Steel Grey.
Interior and features
The basic layout of the cabin is shared with the standard Kodiaq, but the RS treatment gives it a much sportier character. The cabin goes predominantly black with red stitching and contrast inserts running through. Build quality remains premium and solid.
The highlight is the exclusive RS-branded bucket sport seats up front. These are powered, come with memory settings, and offer ventilation, heating, and a massage function. Functional rotary dials below the central AC vents handle climate and media controls.
The RS gets nearly everything from the standard Kodiaq's kit. Keyless entry, push-button start and stop, three-zone automatic climate control, and electric auto-folding ORVMs cover the essentials. Tech highlights include a 12.9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, cabin ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, and a 13-speaker Canton sound system pumping out 725 watts.
Safety is equally thorough, with nine airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold control, a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors. Level 2 ADAS is on board too, though it does need to be reactivated every time you start the car.
Performance
Under the bonnet sits a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine producing 265 PS and 400 Nm of torque. Power goes to all four wheels through a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. Skoda claims a 0 to 100 kmph time of 6.3 seconds, making the Kodiaq RS the quickest Skoda currently on sale in India. Top speed is rated at 231 kmph.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.