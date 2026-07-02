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  • /Skoda Kodiaq RS launched in India, but you can't buy it - Here's why

Skoda Kodiaq RS launched in India, but you can't buy it - Here's why

The standard Kodiaq is a sophisticated, family-oriented SUV. The RS takes that same car and injects a healthy dose of aggression into it.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 02:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 02:12 PM IST
Skoda Kodiaq RS launched in India, but you can't buy it - Here's why
Image Credit: Skoda Kodiaq RS launched in India, but you can&#039;t buy it - Here&#039;s why

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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