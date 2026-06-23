/Skoda Kodiaq RS sold out in 6 minutes - 265 HP, AWD, 9 airbags and more

New Delhi: Skoda's bold bet on the Kodiaq RS just paid off. The brand claims all 50 units allocated for the first batch sold out within six minutes of bookings opening on June 22. That's a remarkable response for a flagship SUV that hasn't even had its price officially revealed yet. Expect it to land around Rs 60 lakh ex-showroom when official numbers come out.
Engine and performance
The India-spec Kodiaq RS uses a retuned version of the standard model's 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, now producing 265 hp and 400 Nm. That's a healthy bump of 61 hp and 80 Nm over the regular Kodiaq. Power goes through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox to all four wheels, and the RS also gets Dynamic Chassis Control Plus, an adaptive suspension system that should sharpen handling without ruining ride comfort.
Skoda claims a 0 to 100 kmph time of just 6.3 seconds, which the brand says makes the Kodiaq RS the quickest Skoda ever launched in India. That's a genuinely impressive claim for a seven-seater SUV.
Colours
The Kodiaq RS comes in four monotone shades: Moon White, Steel Grey, Velvet Red, and Magic Black. All four are shared with the standard Kodiaq, but the Bronx Gold, Graphite Grey, and Race Blue options from the regular model are not offered on the RS.
Interior and features
Inside, the Kodiaq RS is loaded. It gets a 12.9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, and a 13-speaker Canton sound system with a subwoofer. There are dual 15-watt wireless phone chargers with cooling, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and powered sunshades for the rear windows.
The front seats are powered sport seats with ventilation, heating, memory function, and manual thigh support extenders. Powered ORVMs with auto-dimming, heating, and memory round off the convenience features, along with a powered tailgate.
Exterior
On the outside, the RS gets LED Matrix headlights with all-weather and cornering modes, a segmented light strip across the grille, LED taillights with a welcome light sequence, and puddle lamps that project the Skoda logo. It rides on 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
Safety
Safety kit includes nine airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, auto park assist, an auto-dimming IRVM, hill start assist, hill descent control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a full ADAS suite.
Price
Skoda is expected to officially reveal pricing in the coming weeks. As a performance-focused flagship, the Kodiaq RS will likely sit well above the top-spec standard Kodiaq, which currently costs Rs 46.99 lakh ex-showroom. Given the demand already shown by the instant sellout, Skoda may have room to price it confidently.
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