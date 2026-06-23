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Skoda Kodiaq RS sold out in 6 minutes - 265 HP, AWD, 9 airbags and more

The India-spec Kodiaq RS uses a retuned version of the standard model's 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, now producing 265 hp and 400 Nm. That's a healthy bump of 61 hp and 80 Nm over the regular Kodiaq.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 03:49 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Skoda Kodiaq RS sold out in 6 minutes - 265 HP, AWD, 9 airbags and more
Image Credit: Skoda Kodiaq RS sold out in 6 minutes - 265 HP, AWD, 9 airbags and more

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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