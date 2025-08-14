Advertisement
Skoda Kushaq And Volkswagen Taigun Facelifts Spotted - Here’s What’s Changing

The test mules of the updated Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun have recently been spotted on Indian roads.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 06:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Skoda Kushaq And Volkswagen Taigun Facelifts Spotted - Here’s What’s Changing2025 Skoda Kushaq (Image Source- Skoda)

Skoda Kushaq And Volkswagen Taigun Facelifts: Skoda and Volkswagen kicked off their India 2.0 journey back in 2021 with two big launches, the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. These midsize SUVs have since received a few small updates and special editions, but a full-blown mid-life facelift has been long-awaited. Now, with test mules of the updated versions spotted on Indian roads, the facelifted models seem closer than ever. Here is what we know about the upcoming facelifted Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun so far.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift

The refreshed Kushaq will come with several updates inside and out. Spy shots reveal a sharper front design with a new grille, redesigned LED headlamps, new alloy wheels, and updated bumpers. The rear section also gets a fresh look. Inside, we can expect slight tweaks to the dashboard layout, new upholstery, and several new features. 

According to the latest spy shots, a panoramic sunroof is finally making its way in. It is also likely to come equipped with Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake, and more. No changes are expected to the powertrain options. It will continue with the 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines, with both manual and automatic gearboxes.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

The Taigun facelift has been spotted testing for the first time in India and is expected to arrive around early 2026, right alongside the Kushaq facelift. Just like its Skoda sibling, the changes will be more about looks than mechanicals. 

Expect redesigned headlights and taillights, new bumpers, a revised grille, and fresh alloy wheels. Inside, there will be minor dashboard changes and feature upgrades like Level 2 ADAS and a 360-degree camera. 

The same 1.0-litre TSI and 1.0-litre TSI EVO petrol engine options are likely to remain unchanged.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

