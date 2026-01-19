NewsAutoPlanning To Buy A New Skoda Kushaq Facelift? Check 5 Key Things Ahead Of Its Launch Tomorrow
Planning To Buy A New Skoda Kushaq Facelift? Check 5 Key Things Ahead Of Its Launch Tomorrow
Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Skoda India is all set to launch the Kushaq facelift tomorrow, the upcoming update will focus on fresh styling, latest features and safety.
Trending Photos
Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Skoda India is all set to launch the Kushaq facelift tomorrow, on January 20, 2026. First introduced in 2021, the compact SUV is a fast selling model of the brand in India and competes with popular rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate and MG Astor. The upcoming update will focus on fresh styling, latest features and safety.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement