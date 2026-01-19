Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3008333https://zeenews.india.com/auto/skoda-kushaq-facelift-india-launch-price-features-engines-safety-3008333.html
NewsAutoPlanning To Buy A New Skoda Kushaq Facelift? Check 5 Key Things Ahead Of Its Launch Tomorrow
SKODA KUSHAQ LAUNCH

Planning To Buy A New Skoda Kushaq Facelift? Check 5 Key Things Ahead Of Its Launch Tomorrow

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Skoda India is all set to launch the Kushaq facelift tomorrow, the upcoming update will focus on fresh styling, latest features and safety.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2026, 02:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Planning To Buy A New Skoda Kushaq Facelift? Check 5 Key Things Ahead Of Its Launch TomorrowImage: Representative/skoda

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Skoda India is all set to launch the Kushaq facelift tomorrow, on January 20, 2026. First introduced in 2021, the compact SUV is a fast selling model of the brand in India and competes with popular rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate and MG Astor. The upcoming update will focus on fresh styling, latest features and safety.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Saurav Suman

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India
Govt’s PMG Accelerating Over 3,000 Projects Worth More Than Rs 78 Lakh Crore
Greenland Strategic Importance
Explained: Why Greenland Matters To World Powers And Trump Can’t Ignore It
Donald Trump Gaza peace plan
Trump Invites India To 'Gaza Peace Board': What Is $1 Billion 'Fee' Criteria?
kishtwar encounter
Three Army Personnel Injured In Encounter With Terrorists In J&K’s Kishtwar
AAP Arvind Kejriwal
AAP Will Bring Change Of Power In Gujarat In 2027: Arvind Kejriwal
Maria Corina Machado Nobel
‘Non-Transferable’: Nobel Foundation Rejects Machado's Nobel Medal To Trump
Yuvraj Mehta Noida accident
Techie Drowns In Noida Ditch, FIR Lodged Against Builders, What We Know So Far
chhattisgarh bus accident news
Chhattisgarh Bus Accident: 5 Dead, 87 Injured After Bus Plunge In Gorge
Delhi Metro
Delhi Metro Phase 4: State Govt Releases ₹3,386 Cr Funds For Expansion
World Economic Forum
World Economic Forum 2026: India's Strong Davos Push Amid Global Shifts