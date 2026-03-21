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NewsAutoSkoda Kushaq facelift launched at Rs… with 8-speed automatic gearbox, new interiors, and more
SKODA KUSHAQ FACELIFT

Skoda Kushaq facelift launched at Rs… with 8-speed automatic gearbox, new interiors, and more

Skoda Kushaq facelift: Skoda India has announced the prices of the updated Skoda Kushaq facelift, with the midsize SUV now ranging from Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 01:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Skoda Kushaq facelift launched at Rs… with 8-speed automatic gearbox, new interiors, and moreImage credit: Zee photos

Skoda Kushaq facelift: Skoda India has announced the prices of the updated Skoda Kushaq facelift, with the midsize SUV now ranging from Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift brings a mix of design changes, added features, and a new gearbox option. It competes with the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, and Maruti Grand Vitara.

One of the key updates is the introduction of an 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox for the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces 115 hp. This replaces the earlier 6-speed automatic unit, while a 6-speed manual continues to be offered.

The more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, producing 150 hp, is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Skoda has also added rear disc brakes as standard on the 1.5 TSI variants.

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Skoda Kushaq facelift: Exterior

The facelifted Kushaq adopts Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design language. It gets slimmer LED headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs and L-shaped lighting elements connected by a segmented light bar. The front bumper has been redesigned with a more angular look and a silver skid plate.

The Monte Carlo variant features gloss-black elements, red grille accents, and unique badging. On the sides, the SUV gets new 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels depending on the variant. At the rear, it now features a full-width LED light bar with illuminated ‘SKODA’ lettering and sequential turn indicators. It also comes with three new colour options—Cherry Red, Shimla Green, and Steel Grey.

(Also Read: 2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift vs Tata Punch: Which micro SUV is better to buy? Price, features, comfort, safety compared)

Skoda Kushaq facelift: Interior and features

Inside, the SUV offers a black-and-beige theme for the Prestige variant and a crimson theme for the Monte Carlo. It now comes with a 10.25-inch digital driver display and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with updated software.

New features include a panoramic sunroof, a rear-seat massage function, ventilated power front seats, dual-colour ambient lighting, wireless smartphone connectivity, and a wireless charging pad. The infotainment system also integrates Google Gemini AI for voice-based functions and real-time information.

Skoda Kushaq facelift: Safety

The Kushaq facelift continues with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, traction control, hill-hold assist, ISOFIX mounts, and more. It retains its 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. The SUV offers a boot space of 491 litres.

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