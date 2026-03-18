Skoda Kushaq facelift: Price reveal on March 21; check features, engine, rivals, and what’s new

The Skoda Kushaq facelift, one of the mass-market SUVs by Skoda, is very close to its price announcement on March 21, 2026. It was already revealed in January 2026 with major updates to its body, design, and interior. Pre-bookings for the facelifted model are already open across the country.

According to media reports, the new Kushaq facelift is expected to be priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be offered in five variants – Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo. The SUV will continue to compete with popular models like the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, and Volkswagen Taigun.

Engine and performance

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The Kushaq facelift retains the same engine options as the outgoing model. It comes with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 115 hp and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 150 hp. While the 1.5-litre engine continues with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, the 1.0-litre engine now gets a new 8-speed torque converter automatic option along with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Exterior updates

In terms of design, the updated Kushaq has drawn inspiration from the larger Skoda Kodiaq. It features slimmer LED headlights with eyebrow-shaped daytime running lights, a revised grille with segmented LEDs, and LED fog lamps.

From the side, the SUV gets up to 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, and black cladding for a rugged look. At the rear, it features connected LED tail-lights with illuminated Skoda lettering, along with a roof-mounted spoiler and a revised bumper.

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Interior and features

Inside, the cabin layout is largely similar but has been updated with new technology. The SUV now features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a new interface and a larger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

New features include a panoramic sunroof, rear seat massage function, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and automatic climate control with rear vents.

Safety and equipment

On the safety front, the Kushaq facelift comes with six airbags as standard, along with parking sensors, a rear camera, TPMS, and an auto-dimming IRVM. However, it does not offer a 360-degree camera or advanced driver assistance systems, which are available in some rivals.