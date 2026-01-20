Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3008726https://zeenews.india.com/auto/skoda-kushaq-facelift-unveiled-with-3-new-colour-options-prices-engine-performance-features-explained-check-booking-details-and-more-3008726.html
NewsAutoSkoda Kushaq Facelift Unveiled With 3 New Colour Options: Prices, Engine, Performance, Features Explained – Check Booking Details And More
SKODA KUSHAQ LAUNCH

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Unveiled With 3 New Colour Options: Prices, Engine, Performance, Features Explained – Check Booking Details And More

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: The updated midsize SUV brings changes to its exterior design, interior features, and powertrain options. Pre-bookings are now open, with prices expected to be announced in March.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 03:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Unveiled With 3 New Colour Options: Prices, Engine, Performance, Features Explained – Check Booking Details And More

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Skoda has revealed the Kushaq facelift for the Indian market. The updated midsize SUV brings changes to its exterior design, interior features, and powertrain options. Pre-bookings are now open, with prices expected to be announced in March. The Kushaq will continue to compete with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, and others in the segment.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Exterior

The Kushaq facelift comes with Skoda’s latest Modern Solid design language. At the front, it gets redesigned LED headlights with eyebrow-style daytime running lights and L-shaped lighting signatures. These are connected by a segmented light bar integrated into the grille, similar to the new Kodiaq. The front bumper has also been reworked and now features a more angular design with a silver skid plate.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

From the side, changes are limited to new alloy wheel designs, ranging from 16 to 17 inches depending on the variant. At the rear, the facelift introduces a full-width LED light bar with illuminated ‘SKODA’ lettering and sequential turn indicators. Skoda has also added three new colour options for buyers: Cherry Red, Shimla Green, and Steel Grey.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Saurav Suman

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indore crorepati beggar
Meet Indore’s Crorepati Beggar: Man Who Lends To Jewellers While Still Begging
USA Tariff
New Delhi’s Power Play: UN's Decline In Trump's Global Shakeup
Donald Trump
Explained | Can Europe’s Trade Bazooka Stop Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats?
India-UAE agreement
India-UAE Defence Pact Signed In Al Nahyan's Swift Delhi Visit
‪Farooq Abdullah‬
‘Kashmiri Pandits Will Never Return Permanently To Valley’: Farooq Abdullah
AAP
Only AAP Can Defeat BJP In Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal
Indian Army
What The Army’s Swadeshi Firefighting Bot Is and Why It Matters
Bhagwant Mann
Congress, Akali Dal And BJP Have Looted Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
Technology
Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launched In India With Dual AMOLED Displays: Check Price
Artemis II mission 2026
Next Stop, Moon: Heroes Circling Lunar Wonders!