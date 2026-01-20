Skoda Kushaq Facelift Unveiled With 3 New Colour Options: Prices, Engine, Performance, Features Explained – Check Booking Details And More

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Skoda has revealed the Kushaq facelift for the Indian market. The updated midsize SUV brings changes to its exterior design, interior features, and powertrain options. Pre-bookings are now open, with prices expected to be announced in March. The Kushaq will continue to compete with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, and others in the segment.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Exterior

The Kushaq facelift comes with Skoda’s latest Modern Solid design language. At the front, it gets redesigned LED headlights with eyebrow-style daytime running lights and L-shaped lighting signatures. These are connected by a segmented light bar integrated into the grille, similar to the new Kodiaq. The front bumper has also been reworked and now features a more angular design with a silver skid plate.

From the side, changes are limited to new alloy wheel designs, ranging from 16 to 17 inches depending on the variant. At the rear, the facelift introduces a full-width LED light bar with illuminated ‘SKODA’ lettering and sequential turn indicators. Skoda has also added three new colour options for buyers: Cherry Red, Shimla Green, and Steel Grey.