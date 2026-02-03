Advertisement
Skoda Kylaq crosses 50,000 sales mark to become brand's best-selling car

Skoda Kylaq: Skoda Kylaq, a compact SUV, has crossed the 50,000 unit sales mark, emerging as a strong pillar of the brand's growth story in India. 

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2026, 06:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Skoda Kylaq crosses 50,000 sales mark to become brand's best-selling car

Mumbai: Skoda Kylaq, a compact SUV, has crossed the 50,000 unit sales mark, emerging as a strong pillar of the brand's growth story in India. With over 50,000 units sold since its launch, the Kylaq has been a top contributor to Skoda's best-ever sales performance in 2025. It’s currently the brand’s top volume generator, and is priced between Rs 7.59 lakh and Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Official statement
Commenting on the development, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “The Kylaq is a strong testament to our long-term commitment to India and saw us enter the market’s most competitive segment. Crossing the 50,000 sales milestone is truly humbling and reflects the growing trust in the Skoda brand."

He further said, "To build on this momentum, we are expanding the Kylaq line-up with customer-led enhancements, while also making the Kylaq the most accessible vehicle with a real automatic transmission in its segment."

Variants
The Kylaq, from a lineup of four variants and seven price points, expanded to six variants and 11 price points in 2026. The brand has introduced the Classic+, positioned between the entry-level Classic and the Signature trims. The Kylaq also gets a Prestige+ variant that now sits at the top of the model lineup.

Engine and power
The Skoda Kylaq comes with a 1.0L, 3-cylinder TSI petrol engine that delivers 115bhp of power and 178Nm of torque. It can be had with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Safety ratings 
Based on the MQB-A0 IN platform, the Skoda Kylaq received full 5-star safety ratings in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. It scored 30.88 points out of 32 and 45 points out of 49 for adult occupant protection and child occupant protection, respectively.

Safety features
While six airbags and over 25 safety features, including electronic stability control, ABS with EBD and Isofix child seat, are standard across the Kylaq lineup, the higher variants get over 40 standard safety features.

Key features
It comes loaded with many modern features like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 8-inch digital instrument cluster, single-pane sunroof, two-spoke steering wheel, wireless phone charger, keyless entry, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats and more.

