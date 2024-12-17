Skoda Kylaq: Price, Booking, Delivery Details – Key Details You Can’t Miss

Skoda Kylaq Details: Skoda, the Czech automaker, recently introduced its latest subcompact SUV, the Kylaq, in India. The company has already revealed its prices, variants, and features. Deliveries will begin on 27th January 2024, while bookings for the SUV are already open, and Skoda has received 10,000 orders so far.

The Kylaq comes in four trims – Classic, Signature, Signature+, and Prestige. It is powered by a 1.0L turbo petrol engine that produces 115bhp. Both manual and automatic gearbox options are available.

Price Details

Classic MT: Rs 7.89 lakh, ex-showroom

Signature MT: Rs 9.59 lakh, ex-showroom

Signature+ MT: Rs 11.40 lakh, ex-showroom

Prestige MT: Rs 13.35 lakh, ex-showroom

Signature AT: Rs 10.59 lakh, ex-showroom

Signature+ AT: Rs 12.40 lakh, ex-showroom

Prestige AT: Rs 14.40 lakh, ex-showroom

Skoda has announced that the first batch will include 33,000 units to be delivered by May 2025. According to the media reports, the entry-level Classic variant has already sold out, and bookings for it are temporarily closed. The company will reopen bookings for this trim after completing the deliveries of the first batch.

Production of the Kylaq has already started at Skoda’s Chakan plant in Pune. The SUV is based on the brand's heavily localized MQB-A0-IN platform. Skoda has also increased the production capacity of its Chakan facility by 30%, taking it to 2,55,000 units annually.

To improve customer support, Skoda is expanding its sales and service network across India. The company aims to reach 350 outlets by 2025, focusing on Tier II and Tier III cities.

Skoda is offering a special maintenance package for the first 33,333 customers of the Kylaq. This package reduces the running cost to Rs 0.24 per km. Additionally, buyers will get a 3-year/1,00,000 km standard warranty.