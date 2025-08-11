Skoda Launches Limited Editions Of Kylaq, Kushaq And Slavia - Details

Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq And Slavia Limited Editions: Celebrating its 25th anniversary in India, Skoda Auto India has introduced Limited Editions of its Kushaq, Slavia, and Kylaq. The exclusive, limited-run editions feature special 25th Anniversary badging that reflects the special milestone and the brand’s continued commitment to the Indian market. The Limited Editions are based on existing high-spec trims like the Monte Carlo for the Kushaq and Slavia, and Prestige and Signature+ for the Kylaq.

Skoda Kylaq Anniversary Edition Prices (Ex-Showroom)

Signature+ (1.0 TSI MT)- Rs 11,25,000

Prestige (1.0 TSI MT)- Rs 12,89,000

Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition Prices (Ex-Showroom)

1.0 TSI MT: Rs 16,39,000

1.0 TSI AT: Rs 17,49,000

1.5 TSI DSG: Rs 19,09,000

Skoda Slavia Anniversary Edition Prices (Ex-Showroom)

1.0 TSI MT: Rs 15,63,000

1.0 TSI AT: Rs 16,73,000

1.5 TSI DSG: Rs 18,33,000

Speaking about the brand’s 25th anniversary and the launch of these new Limited Edition models, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “We are celebrating 25 incredible years of Skoda Auto in India with Limited Editions of the Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia."

He further said, "These special editions are designed with our fans in mind, combining sporty elegance and premium features, including a complimentary accessories kit, and smart innovations that enhance the driving experience."

"It’s our tribute to the passionate community that’s been instrumental in our journey and reflects our strong commitment to delivering products that resonate with evolving customer preferences. Here’s to the past, the present, and the exciting road ahead," he added.

These Limited Edition models offer the added flair of special styling for customers aspiring for a Skoda, with significant feature enhancements for customers with a complimentary accessories kit, which includes a 360-degree camera setup, puddle lamps, underbody lights, and 25th Anniversary badging on the B-pillar and more.