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NewsAutoSkoda reveals exterior sketches of its all-new electric 7-seater Peaq
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Skoda reveals exterior sketches of its all-new electric 7-seater Peaq

Skoda Peaq: The world premiere of the SUV will take place in Monnetier-Mornex, France, at 18:25 on 23 June 2026. 

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 05:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Skoda reveals exterior sketches of its all-new electric 7-seater PeaqSkoda reveals exterior sketches of its all-new electric 7-seater Peaq

Skoda Peaq 7-seater: Skoda Auto has revealed exterior sketches of its all-new electric seven-seater Peaq. The world premiere of the SUV will take place in Monnetier-Mornex, France, at 18:25 on 23 June 2026. 

The initial exterior sketches of the large electric SUV offer a first glimpse of its clean lines and characterful design. The sketches show the clearly defined surfaces, precise lines, and distinctive lighting elements. 

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Front
At the front, the slender T-shaped headlights, gloss-black tech-deck face and connecting element between them form a distinctive, frame-like loop motif. This is contrasted by the Volcano-shaped bumper, with its pronounced lower contour and clearly defined horizontal line.

Side profile
The side view is dominated by the high shoulder line and wide D-pillars, emphasising the vehicle’s strong stance. The structured surfaces further underline its bold proportions. The sketches also highlight flush door handles seamlessly integrated into the bodywork.

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Rear
The rear mirrors the front design, with T-shaped tail-lights and a connecting element forming the unmistakable loop motif. This visually sets the Peaq apart while ensuring it is recognisable at first glance.

Official statement
Karl Neuhold, Head of Exterior Design at Skoda Auto, explains, "In designing the exterior of the Skoda Peaq, we consistently applied the Modern Solid design language, combining clean lines, balanced proportions and distinctive elements."

He further said, "Precisely sculpted surfaces and clearly structured details create a confident, timeless presence, while signature features such as the T-shaped headlights and Tech-Deck Face express Škoda’s identity in a new electric era."

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Lakshya Rana

cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at ... Read more

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