/Skoda Slavia facelift interior spied: Here's what's changing inside

We finally have a look inside the upcoming Skoda Slavia facelift. A new spy shot has revealed glimpses of the dashboard, including the touchscreen and steering wheel design. The facelift is expected to make its India debut by late 2026.
What the spy shot shows
The leaked image shows the touchscreen infotainment unit and the steering wheel, both of which look quite similar to what you get on the current Slavia. For reference, the existing model gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a two-spoke steering wheel with silver scroller controls for music and cruise control.
What's more likely to change is the overall interior theme and seat upholstery. One interesting question is whether Skoda brings the rear seat massage function to the Slavia facelift. This feature was first introduced on the Kushaq facelift back in January 2026, so there's a real chance it trickles down to the Slavia too.
Expected new features
A larger 10.25-inch digital driver's display, borrowed from the Kushaq, is likely to make its way into the Slavia facelift. Front parking sensors are also expected to be added. Features carrying over from the current model should include a single-pane sunroof, wireless phone charging, an 8-speaker sound system, automatic climate control with rear vents, six airbags as standard, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
Exterior changes
Earlier spy shots of test mules have already revealed new LED lighting elements for both the headlights and taillights. Expect a grille design similar to the Kushaq and Kodiaq, with embedded lighting elements, along with revised front and rear bumpers. Fresh alloy wheel designs are also on the cards.
Engine and gearbox options
The Slavia facelift is expected to retain its current engine lineup. That means the 115 hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and the 150 hp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines both continue. The smaller engine keeps its 6-speed manual option but is expected to swap its older 6-speed automatic for a newer 8-speed torque converter automatic, the same one that debuted on the Kushaq. The larger engine continues with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.
Price
With the facelift, prices are likely to go up from the current range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the Slavia facelift will continue competing against the Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna and Honda City in the midsize sedan segment.
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