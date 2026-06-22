/Skoda Slavia facelift interior spied: Here's what's changing inside

Engine and gearbox options

The Slavia facelift is expected to retain its current engine lineup. That means the 115 hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and the 150 hp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines both continue. The smaller engine keeps its 6-speed manual option but is expected to swap its older 6-speed automatic for a newer 8-speed torque converter automatic, the same one that debuted on the Kushaq. The larger engine continues with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.