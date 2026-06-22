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Skoda Slavia facelift interior spied: Here's what's changing inside

What's more likely to change is the overall interior theme and seat upholstery. One interesting question is whether Skoda brings the rear seat massage function to the Slavia facelift.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 05:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 05:48 PM IST
Skoda Slavia facelift interior spied: Here's what's changing inside
Image Credit: Representative Image

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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