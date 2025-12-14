Skoda Slavia Facelift: Leaked Images Reveal Changes In Grille And Rear Design; Check Expected Features, Launch Timeline, And More

Skoda Slavia Facelift: Volkswagen's second-best-selling sedan in its class, the Skoda Slavia facelift, has been spotted during testing, indicating that the updated sedan could be launched in 2026. According to Rushlane, spy images of the test mule, credited to automotive enthusiast Harsh Shah, offer early details about possible design and feature updates to the exterior and interior.

While the car was heavily camouflaged, several changes are visible, suggesting a mid-cycle refresh for the popular sedan.

Changes to Front and Rear Design

The test mule shows a refreshed front and rear profile. Skoda appears to have retained its signature grille design, but the headlamps and LED daytime running lights seem to feature a new design. Due to the camouflage, finer styling elements were not clearly visible.

The fog lamp housings also appear to have been redesigned compared to the current Slavia. Another noticeable update is the lower grille, which now features a three-dimensional pattern finished in piano black.

At the rear, the Slavia facelift is expected to get updated tail lamps and minor bumper upgrades. However, the boot lid design and the placement of the registration plate seem unchanged from the existing model.