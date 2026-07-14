/Skoda Slavia facelift to launch in August 2026: Expected changes explained

New Delhi: The new Skoda Slavia facelift is set to arrive in August 2026, though we're still waiting on an official date. This midsize sedan will bring slightly updated styling, a bunch of new features, and a new 8-speed automatic gearbox. Skoda hasn't revealed full details yet, but spy shots and videos have already given us a solid idea of what's coming.
Let's start inside the cabin. The 2026 Slavia facelift will get a bigger 10.25-inch digital driver display, the same one offered in the Kushaq. The 10.25-inch touchscreen and the two-spoke steering wheel with silver scroll wheels are likely to be carried over from the current model. You might also see a fresh cabin theme, new seat upholstery, and front parking sensors added to the mix.
Skoda could borrow another Kushaq feature too, a rear-seat massage function. Beyond that, expect features like an 8-speaker sound system, a single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control with rear vents, a wireless phone charger, tyre pressure monitoring, and six airbags.
On the outside, the new Slavia facelift will likely get a redesigned front grille with an integrated light element, again borrowed from the Kushaq. The headlamps may get new LED units. Additionally, the reworked front and rear bumpers, along with fresh alloy wheel designs, are expected.
As for what's under the hood, don't expect big changes. The Slavia facelift should keep both existing engines: a 115hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 150hp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. The 1.0-litre engine sticks with its 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic options.
The 1.5-litre engine could get a new 8-speed torque-converter automatic, pulled straight from the Kushaq. It can also be had with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT).
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