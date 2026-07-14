Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /Skoda Slavia facelift to launch in August 2026: Expected changes explained

Skoda Slavia facelift to launch in August 2026: Expected changes explained

The 2026 Slavia facelift will get a bigger 10.25-inch digital driver display, the same one offered in the Kushaq.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 05:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
Skoda Slavia facelift to launch in August 2026: Expected changes explained
Image Credit: Representative Image

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Jos Buttler creates history, becomes 2nd England men's player after Eoin Morgan to...
Jos Buttler3 min ago
2
India growth8 min ago
3
Punjab9 min ago
4
Cancer14 min ago
5
Delhi23 min ago