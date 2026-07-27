On the engine front, the Slavia facelift is expected to retain both the 115hp 1.0-litre TSI and 150hp 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol options. However, the current 6-speed torque-converter gearbox on the 1.0 TSI is likely to be replaced by the newer 8-speed automatic, first seen on the Kushaq facelift. The 1.5 TSI should continue with its existing 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.