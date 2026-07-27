Skoda is gearing up to launch the Slavia facelift on August 18. The updated midsize sedan is set to bring cosmetic tweaks, some new features, and likely a new automatic gearbox option for the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.
What to expect
Earlier test mules have already revealed updated LED headlamps, a reworked tail-lamp design, and a new grille with integrated lighting, similar to what you'll find on the latest Kushaq and Kodiaq. Expect redesigned front and rear bumpers too, along with a fresh set of alloy wheels.
Inside, the dashboard layout should stay largely familiar. That said, Skoda could add a bigger 10.25-inch digital driver display, along with updated seat upholstery and front parking sensors. It'll be worth watching whether Skoda brings the rear-seat massage function to the Slavia as well, since this feature debuted on the Kushaq facelift back in January 2026.
Most existing equipment should carry over, including the 10.25-inch touchscreen, single-pane sunroof, wireless phone charger, 8-speaker sound system, automatic climate control with rear vents, six airbags, and tyre-pressure monitoring.
On the engine front, the Slavia facelift is expected to retain both the 115hp 1.0-litre TSI and 150hp 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol options. However, the current 6-speed torque-converter gearbox on the 1.0 TSI is likely to be replaced by the newer 8-speed automatic, first seen on the Kushaq facelift. The 1.5 TSI should continue with its existing 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.
Expected price
The current Slavia is priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 18.19 lakh, ex-showroom, and prices are expected to rise slightly with this update. Once launched, the updated Slavia will continue competing against the Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna, and Honda City.
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