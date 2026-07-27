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  • /Skoda to launch Slavia facelift on August 18: Here's what's changing

Skoda to launch Slavia facelift on August 18: Here's what's changing

Earlier test mules have already revealed updated LED headlamps, a reworked tail-lamp design, and a new grille with integrated lighting, similar to what you'll find on the latest Kushaq and Kodiaq.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 07:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 07:58 PM IST
Skoda to launch Slavia facelift on August 18: Here's what's changing
Image Credit: Skoda Slavia (Current model)

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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