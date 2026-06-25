/Skoda unveils flagship Peaq EV globally: Will it come to India? Here's the full story

Will it come to India?

Skoda is genuinely evaluating an India launch. However, there's no confirmed timeline yet, but if it does arrive, expect it as a CBU import. If launched, the Peaq would position itself as an alternative to the Kia EV9, currently priced at Rs 1.30 crore ex-showroom in India. For context, UK pricing for the Peaq starts at GBP 51,980, which works out to roughly Rs 64.95 lakh before taxes and import duties.