/Skoda unveils flagship Peaq EV globally: Will it come to India? Here's the full story

Skoda Peaq electric SUV: Skoda has officially unveiled the Peaq as its new global flagship model, and it's aiming squarely at full-size electric SUVs like the Kia EV9, Hyundai Ioniq 9, and Volvo EX90. Here's what makes this interesting for India: Skoda is actively considering bringing the Peaq here, even though none of its current pure electric models, the Epiq, Elroq, and Enyaq, are sold in the country yet.
Battery, motor and performance
Internationally, the Peaq comes in three variants. The base 60 gets a 63 kWh battery with a single rear motor producing 204 hp and a claimed range of 459 km. Step up to the 90, and you get a bigger 91 kWh battery with a more powerful single rear motor making 286 hp, claiming a range of 647 km. At the top sits the 90x, which pairs the same 91 kWh battery with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, producing 299 hp and a claimed range of 613 km.
Performance scales up nicely across the range too. The 90X is the quickest, accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.7 seconds, followed by the 90 at 7.1 seconds and the 60 at 8.6 seconds. Charging is fast across the board. The bigger 91 kWh battery goes from 10 to 80 percent in 28 minutes on a 199 kW DC fast charger, while the smaller 63 kWh unit takes 27 minutes on a 160 kW charger. The Peaq rolls on 19 to 21-inch aero-optimised alloy wheels, depending on variant.
Inside the cabin
The dashboard features a dual-tone layout with a 13.6-inch touchscreen, a 10-inch digital driver's display, and a heated two-spoke steering wheel carrying the brand wordmark. Most controls live on the touchscreen, but Skoda has kept a few physical buttons on the centre console, split into two sections. The top section handles lock, hazard, and volume controls, while the bottom section has three climate toggles, with the outer ones for temperature and the middle one for fan speed.
Other highlights include a 16-speaker Sonos sound system, dual wireless phone chargers, a panoramic sunroof, and USB ports across all three rows. The Peaq also supports bidirectional charging, meaning it can power external appliances or even a home electrical setup. It's also the first Skoda to offer a digital key feature, letting you lock and unlock the car using your phone or smartwatch.
An optional augmented reality head-up display is available too. For those wanting extra comfort, Skoda offers a Relax Package with AGR-certified massage seats, power-adjustable leg rests, front seat pillows, a foldable table, and a wellness app with six modes including relaxation, stretching, and re-energising.
Safety
On safety, the Peaq comes standard with 10 airbags, a 360-degree camera, a full ADAS suite, and auto park assist. In a first for the brand, the windshield washers are now integrated directly into the wipers.
Will it come to India?
Skoda is genuinely evaluating an India launch. However, there's no confirmed timeline yet, but if it does arrive, expect it as a CBU import. If launched, the Peaq would position itself as an alternative to the Kia EV9, currently priced at Rs 1.30 crore ex-showroom in India. For context, UK pricing for the Peaq starts at GBP 51,980, which works out to roughly Rs 64.95 lakh before taxes and import duties.
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