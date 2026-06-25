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  • /Skoda unveils flagship Peaq EV globally: Will it come to India? Here's the full story

Skoda unveils flagship Peaq EV globally: Will it come to India? Here's the full story

Skoda Peaq: The dashboard features a dual-tone layout with a 13.6-inch touchscreen, a 10-inch digital driver's display, and a heated two-spoke steering wheel carrying the brand wordmark.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 01:16 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 01:18 PM IST
Skoda unveils flagship Peaq EV globally: Will it come to India? Here's the full story
Image Credit: Skoda unveils flagship Peaq EV globally: Will it come to India? Here&#039;s the full storySource: Bureau

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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