Skoda's cheapest EV is here! 440km range, ADAS, panoramic sunroof and more

Skoda Epiq electric SUV: Skoda has officially unveiled the production-ready version of the Epiq, its smallest and most affordable electric SUV so far. The model was first showcased as a concept more than two years ago. Later, a near-production version was displayed at the 2025 Munich Motor Show. The Epiq will now become Skoda's new entry-level EV in global markets and will sit below the Elroq in the company's electric lineup.

Exterior design

The new Epiq follows Skoda's latest 'Modern Solid' design language. It combines a boxy SUV shape with smooth curves and clean styling details. At the front, the SUV gets a 'SKODA' badge on the bonnet along with a blacked-out grille section. Slim LED DRLs sit on either side, while the main headlamps extend downward in an ‘L’ shape. Buyers can also opt for Matrix LED headlights.

The front bumper looks chunky and gets eight slats along with a silver skid plate. On the sides, the Epiq features body cladding, black roof rails and aero-optimised alloy wheels ranging from 17 to 19 inches. There is also 'SKODA' lettering on the C-pillars.

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At the rear, the electric SUV gets T-shaped LED tail-lamps, a roof spoiler and a bold bumper design similar to the front section. Dimension-wise, the Epiq measures 4,171mm in length, 1,798mm in width and 1,581mm in height, and comes with a 2,601mm wheelbase. It also has a low drag coefficient of 0.275, which helps improve efficiency and range.

Interior and features

Inside the cabin, the Epiq gets a clean and modern layout. Depending on the variant, buyers can choose from grey, mint green and brown interior themes. The dashboard is dominated by a large 13-inch infotainment touchscreen running on Android-based software. It also gets a compact digital driver display and a two-spoke steering wheel.

Unlike many modern EVs, Skoda has retained several physical buttons for easier use. These are placed below the AC vents and on the steering wheel. The SUV also gets ambient lighting and a floating centre console with multiple storage spaces.

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Feature highlights include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, 10-speaker Canton audio system, V2L and V2V functions, ADAS, seven airbags and a 360-degree camera. The Epiq offers a 475-litre boot and an additional 25-litre frunk.

Battery, range and performance

The Skoda Epiq is built on the MEB+ platform and comes with two battery pack options: 38.5kWh and 55kWh. Three variants will be available: Epiq 35, Epiq 40 and Epiq 55. The lower two variants use the smaller battery pack and produce 116hp and 135hp, respectively. Torque remains the same at 267Nm.

The top-spec Epiq 55 gets the larger 55kWh battery along with 211hp and 290Nm output. Skoda claims a driving range of up to 310km with the smaller battery and up to 440km with the bigger pack. The larger battery can charge from 10 to 80 percent in around 24 minutes using a DC fast charger.