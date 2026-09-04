Skoda has launched the second batch of the Octavia RS in India, and this time it costs Rs 56.69 lakh, ex-showroom. That's Rs 6.70 lakh more than the first batch, which was priced at Rs 49.99 lakh. The first batch was capped at 100 units and sold out even before it officially launched in India last year. This second run is even more limited, with just 50 units available, and deliveries start next week.
Engine and performance
Under the bonnet, the Octavia RS uses the same EA888 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine you'll find in the Golf GTI. Here, it makes 265hp and 370Nm, and sends power to the front wheels through a 7-speed DSG automatic. Skoda says it can hit 100kph from a standstill in 6.4 seconds, and top speed is capped electronically at 250kph.
It gets progressive steering, sports suspension, a reworked chassis, and a sports exhaust, all as standard.
Design
Visually, the car gets Matrix LED headlights, LED taillights with dynamic indicators, and plenty of glossy black trim, sitting on 19-inch alloy wheels. RS badging and sportier styling touches set it apart, along with a blacked-out rear treatment. Buyers can pick from three colours this time around: Mamba Green, Velvet Red, and Magic Black.
It's still a liftback, so boot space stays at 600 litres, expandable to 1,555 litres with the rear seats folded down. The car measures 4,709mm in length, 1,829mm in width, and 1,457mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,677mm.
Features
Inside, you get sports seats finished in black with red accents. The front seats are power-adjustable, with memory settings, heating, and even a massage function. There's ambient lighting too, along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a large 13-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Other features on offer include three-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, and an 11-speaker Canton sound system with a subwoofer. The boot opens and closes electrically. On the safety side, you get 10 airbags, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane assist, intelligent park assist, a 360-degree camera, and a head-up display.
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