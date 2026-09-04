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Skoda's Octavia RS is back, and it's Rs 6.70 lakh pricier than before

Under the bonnet, the Octavia RS uses the same EA888 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine you'll find in the Golf GTI. Here, it makes 265hp and 370Nm, and sends power to the front wheels through a 7-speed DSG automatic.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 06:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 06:55 PM IST
Skoda's Octavia RS is back, and it's Rs 6.70 lakh pricier than before
Image Credit: Skoda Octavia RS

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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