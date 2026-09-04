Skoda has launched the second batch of the Octavia RS in India, and this time it costs Rs 56.69 lakh, ex-showroom. That's Rs 6.70 lakh more than the first batch, which was priced at Rs 49.99 lakh. The first batch was capped at 100 units and sold out even before it officially launched in India last year. This second run is even more limited, with just 50 units available, and deliveries start next week.