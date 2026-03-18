Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3028043https://zeenews.india.com/auto/south-korean-auto-exports-down-over-20-in-february-3028043.html
NewsAutoSouth Korean auto exports down over 20% in February
AUTO NEWS

South Korean auto exports down over 20% in February

South Korea's auto exports fell 20.8 per cent from a year earlier in February due to a decline in the number of working days for the month, government data showed on Wednesday.

|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 02:32 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

South Korean auto exports down over 20% in FebruaryImage Source- IANS

Seoul: South Korea's auto exports fell 20.8 per cent from a year earlier in February due to a decline in the number of working days for the month, government data showed on Wednesday. 

The combined value of automobile exports came to US$4.8 billion last month, according to the data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, reports Yonhap news agency.

February's performance was due to a drop in the number of working days for the month amid the Lunar New Year holiday, the ministry said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The value of hybrid cars shipped overseas surged 23.5 percent to $1.21 billion. The combined exports of electric vehicles (EV) and hydrogen-powered cars fell 8.2 percent to $670 million.

The ministry noted that the combined exports of eco-friendly vehicles, including EVs, hydrogen-fueled cars and hybrid vehicles, for the first two months of the year was the highest on record at $4.5 billion.

By destination, exports to the United States fell 29.4 percent on-year, and shipments to the European Union retreated 20 percent.

In contrast, shipments to Latin America surged 21.7 percent from the same period a year earlier, the data showed.

Domestically, 123,275 vehicles were sold last month, down 7.2 percent from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, South Korean shares traded more than 3.5 per cent higher late on Wednesday morning, driven by sharp gains in blue-chip tech shares, including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had jumped 204.27 points, or 3.62 percent, to 5,844.75 as of 11:20 a.m.

Auto giant Hyundai Motor climbed 2.97 percent, and its sister Kia advanced 3.71 percent. Hyundai Motor's auto parts-making affiliate, Hyundai Mobis, increased 3.64 percent.

AI investment firm SK Square shot up 6.13 percent, while power plant manufacturer Doosan Enerbility expanded 2.78 percent.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Zakir Khan
Zakir Khan admitted to Lilavati Hospital: Experts warn of long-term burnout
Mossad spy
Inside the execution of Kourosh Kivani and the leak that shook Tehran
Auto news
Tata Sierra scores BIG in BNCAP crash tests: 5-star safety rating explained
Korean Pants
Chic Women’s Trousers For Modern Everyday Style On Amazon
Photos: How a Russian ‘floating time bomb’ is drifting in the Mediterranean
Bihar Board Class 12 result
Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2026: How to check BSEB Inter Result
Dearness Allowance
Halfway into March, DA announcement not in sight -- Year 2025, 2024 timeline
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav's wedding reception in Lucknow: Star-studded night
IMD Rain Alert
IMD weather alert: Rain, hail, and 70-Kmph winds forecast across India
Chaitra Navratri 2026 date
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Check date, ghatsthapana muhurat, and rituals